Rebs unveil full 2026 football slate featuring rugged schedule

Ole Miss rolled out its full 2026 football schedule on Thursday evening as part of the SEC Network’s league-wide schedule show.

The release brought clarity to how the season will unfold under the conference’s expanded format and gave fans a first look at the path ahead.

The Rebels begin the season with a neutral-site game against Louisville. It is set for either Sept. 5 or Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Opening away from Oxford brings a different kind of stage, and the matchup adds early intrigue before the first home date of the year.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said the announcement helps his program start its long-range work.

He noted that having the schedule in hand “is good for our players, coaches and fans” and allows planning to ramp up in December rather than waiting until spring.

The Rebs will then return home to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a September stretch that balances non-conference play with high-stakes SEC games.

Several contests fall at moments that could shape the direction of the season.

The conference’s new nine-game model also kicks in for 2026, meaning more rotation, more travel and a new rhythm to the SEC calendar.

For Ole Miss, it includes annual matchups with LSU, Oklahoma and Mississippi State through at least 2029.

Season tickets for 2026 go on sale in January, giving fans an early chance to lock in seats before momentum builds again in the summer.

Neutral site start, early home stretch

Ole Miss opens its 2026 season in Nashville against Louisville in a game that will draw strong regional attention.

Playing in an NFL stadium adds energy, and the Rebels will get an immediate test before heading back to Oxford.

The first home game arrives Sept. 12 against Charlotte. After starting the year on the road, fans get their first live look at the Rebels in Week 2, a welcome return that sets up a more intense matchup the following week.

On Sept. 19, the Rebs host LSU in an early SEC showdown.

LSU is one of the program’s annual opponents under the new league format, and the timing of the game places it squarely in that zone where teams begin to settle into what they are.

Golding said having LSU at home early “gives our fans an important SEC matchup” and sets the tone for what follows. It is one of the first hinge points of the season.

A road trip to Florida comes up next on Sept. 26. Leaving Oxford after a big conference game can be challenging, and the matchup gives the Rebels their first SEC road test of the year.

After that comes the team’s open date. Mid-season byes often help teams reset, and Ole Miss should benefit from the timing given the schedule’s structure.

October rotates road, home challenges

The Rebels return to action Oct. 10 with a road trip to Vanderbilt. The league’s new rotation ensures that certain games now happen more frequently, and this mid-October date fits that pattern.

On Oct. 17, the Rebs host Missouri. The meeting is notable because the two teams have not faced each other since 2013, making this a rare matchup and one that adds variety to the home slate.

A week later, Ole Miss heads to Texas for a road test on Oct. 24. Traveling to Austin brings another shift in environment, and back-to-back years with Texas in the rotation highlight the changes the SEC’s format has brought.

Golding’s team returns home Oct. 31 to take on Auburn. Late-October games often influence November momentum, and this one falls right at that point where teams begin lining up their postseason chances.

The Rebels continue their SEC grind as November approaches. With no true breaks between conference games, the demands of the league schedule become clear in this part of the slate.

November brings Georgia, Oklahoma, rivalry week

On Nov. 7, Ole Miss hosts Georgia in a matchup that pairs two programs with strong recent histories. Playing Georgia at home is always a draw, and it gives the Rebels another major SEC test.

A week later on Nov. 14, the Rebels travel to Oklahoma. This annual matchup under the new SEC format ensures regular meetings between the programs, and the road trip adds another layer of challenge late in the season.

Before rivalry week arrives, the Rebs host Wofford on Nov. 21 in a non-conference game. It provides a pause between SEC opponents, allowing the roster to regroup before the finale.

That finale is the annual meeting with Mississippi State on Nov. 28 in Oxford. The Battle for the Golden Egg closes Ole Miss’ regular season and remains one of the league’s most traditional rivalry games.

Golding said the structure of the SEC slate “allows us to prepare in a way that challenges our team,” and the finish reinforces that point.

Closing at home in one of the country’s oldest rivalries adds weight to a schedule already filled with meaningful contests.

Season ticket interest forms for 2026 are available, and fans can prepare for what looks like another competitive SEC campaign.

Key takeaways

Ole Miss opens 2026 with a neutral-site game vs. Louisville in Nashville.

Rebels face a nine-game SEC schedule featuring LSU, Oklahoma and Mississippi State as annual opponents.

Rebs finish the regular season at home against Mississippi State in the Battle for the Golden Egg.

