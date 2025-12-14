Ferguson: Dear Beckham

The following is a letter little Beckham received last week from the Big Guy at the North Pole…

“Ho, ho, ho! Santa here, sending a big snowy hello from the North Pole! I’ve been checking my Nice List, and your name is shining brighter than ever. Mrs. Claus and I are so proud of you, Beckham—you are truly one of the sweetest, kindest kids around!

The elves have been telling me all about you. They said you’ve been earning excellent grades in school, being a super kind friend, and working so hard on your dance and gymnastics skills. Wow! You should be very proud of yourself—I know I am!

Now… the elves also told me about your Christmas wishes this year. I hear you’re hoping for a vanity, some gymnastics equipment, and something very special—your “Pin for Love” Labubus. The elves’ eyes lit up when they heard that! They’re already working carefully to make sure your surprises are just right because they know how excited you are.

Rudolph and the reindeer can’t wait to visit your house on Christmas Eve. They keep saying, “When do we get to see Beckham’s smile?!” It must be pretty magical if even reindeer are talking about it!

Well, Beckham, I’d better head back to the workshop. The elves are picking out extra pretty wrapping paper for your gifts, and I promised to lend a hand. Remember to stay kind, keep shining bright, and don’t forget to leave me some cookies—and a little treat for Rudolph, too!

Merry Christmas, Beckham!”

Yes, Beckham, Merry Christmas. If I had to describe this time of year for kids like you, I’d like to use the word magical. And it is magical for some, but for others, not so much.

I grew up in a family that did everything possible to make Christmas a magical time of year. I was incredibly blessed — and still am. So blessed that Christmas brings out the child in me (although to be honest, that child isn’t far from the surface anyway).

Do you know what makes this time of year even more special? Being the magic for someone else—especially those whose magic could use a boost.

Like every year, I have a list of things I would enjoy. A recliner, new boots, a hat, etc. But if none of those things are under my tree on Christmas morning, I can still be happy knowing that someone, somewhere, is experiencing the magic of the season.

I hope you experience the magic. Better yet, I hope you become the magic for Beckham’s everywhere.

Merry Christmas, Beckham!

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6 KJV)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com