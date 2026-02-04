Ferguson: Ice Storm Blessings

It’s early, early Saturday morning as I write this in peaceful solitude. It’s quiet. Coffee is good. And better yet, we still have power. I don’t expect to be able to say that for the rest of the weekend.

Here in North Mississippi, it’s all about the ice. It’s coming down, and more is expected. I don’t know whether the prognosticators have it right, but we’ve done all we can to prepare for the darkness and the cold.

As the light begins to develop outside, I can see that our driveway is solid white. All the while, the front porch steps seem to be saying, “Hey Big Boy, you don’t want any of this.” Indeed, I don’t.

I have twice tried to just stand there and listen to the shhhhhh sound of whatever is falling, whether sleet, freezing rain, etc. But in the words of the Christmas holiday song, baby, it’s cold outside.

The heat is on for the moment and seems to be working. Thankfully, it drowns out the most irritating sound of extreme cold: the tap, tap, tap of dripping faucets.

It’s amazing how a change in the weather can disrupt everything. I experienced that in spades while living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast during Hurricane Katrina…

Hours have passed since I wrote the above. Now we are without power and cell service. Trees are falling all around us at an alarming rate, and it sounds like a battle with artillery rounds. Here in North Mississippi, we are frozen…

A week has gone by since I wrote the above. We remain without power, and cell service and data come and go. At this point, the irritating sound of a running generator now feels like a blessing from above.

Has it been cold in our house? You betcha, but it’s been cold in houses all over North Mississippi. In that regard, I’m thankful for the little bottles of propane and the little heater they run. I’m thankful that we can make coffee every morning. I’m thankful that my sweet wife is resilient. I’m thankful for the cup of coffee she warmed up on the stove for me now.

Dare I go on a run of thankfulness? Sure, why not? I’m thankful for power line and utility workers of every kind. I’m thankful for folks who give and sacrifice so others can have. I’m thankful for folks who come from far and near to serve in every imaginable way. I’m thankful for a community that pulls together. At this stage of the game, I’m thankful to have a house that will one day have power again.

The reality is this: we have suffered many inconveniences, which means we are already highly blessed. If you are reading this and struggling in some way, count your blessings. As you count, you’ll find more than you ever really recognized.

Truly, if I never hear about an ice storm again, I’ll be glad. However, this storm has been a good reality check: here in Mississippi, we are immeasurably blessed!

Be a blessing to someone today!

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com