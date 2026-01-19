Ole Miss ranked in Baseball America’s preseason top rankings

In 25 days, Ole Miss will take the field for the first in the 2026 college baseball season

The Rebels’ first game in coach Mike Bianco’s 26th season in Oxford is set for February 13 against Nevada and they’ll do so with a number next to their name.

D1Baseball didn’t include Ole Miss in its preseason rankings when it debuted last week.

On Tuesday, Baseball America published its own preseason rankings with the Rebels coming in at No. 16 overall. Here’s the publication said about Ole Miss:

“Ole Miss’ path since its national title has been uneven. The Rebels followed that championship with back-to-back losing seasons in 2023 and 2024, then rebounded with 48 wins in 2025, a result that appeared to steady the program’s footing. The surface calm did not last. An early exit from their own regional reopened questions that many assumed had already been answered, particularly about whether recent volatility was an anomaly or a trend. Mike Bianco enters his 26th season with a roster that reflects urgency rather than rebuild. Talent is not in short supply, and several notable returners altered the offseason calculus. Ole Miss has assembled a group with enough experience and depth to make another run toward Omaha, provided it can convert regular-season stability into postseason traction.”

Here’s the full top 25 rankings, featuring 11 SEC teams and three teams from the Magnolia State.

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

1. UCLA

Last Season: 48-18 (22-8 Big Ten); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 6

2. LSU

Last Season: 53-15 (19-11 SEC); Won College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 1

3. Mississippi State

Last Season: 36-23 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Tallahassee Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

4. Georgia Tech

Last Season: 41-19 (19-11 ACC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 25

5. Auburn

Last Season: 41-20 (17-13 SEC); Eliminated in Auburn Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 10

6. Georgia

Last Season: 43-17 (18-12 SEC); Eliminated in Athens Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 20

7. North Carolina

Last Season: 46-15 (18-11 ACC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 9

8. Texas

Last Season: 44-14 (22-8 SEC); Eliminated in Austin Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 18

9. TCU

Last Season: 39-20 (19-11 Big 12); Eliminated in Corvallis Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

10. Arkansas

Last Season: 50-15 (20-10 SEC); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 3

11. Coastal Carolina

Last Season: 56-14 (26-4 Sun Belt); Finished as national runner up in College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 2

12. Florida State

Last Season: 42-16 (17-10 ACC); Eliminated in Corvallis Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 11

13. Tennessee

Last Season: 46-19 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Fayetteville Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 12

14. Virginia

Last Season: 32-18 (16-11 ACC); Missed NCAA Tournament

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

15. Oregon State

Last Season: 48-16-1; Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 5

16. Ole Miss

Last Season: 43-21 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 19

17. Vanderbilt

Last Season: 43-18 (19-11 SEC); Eliminated in Nashville Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 17

18. Louisville

Last Season: 42-24 (15-15 ACC); Reached College World Series

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 4

19. Oklahoma

Last Season: 38-22 (14-16 SEC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

20. Clemson

Last Season: 45-18 (18-12 ACC); Eliminated in Clemson Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 24

21. West Virginia

Last Season: 44-16 (19-9 Big 12); Eliminated in Baton Rouge Super Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 13

22. Florida

Last Season: 39-22 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Conway Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 23

23. Southern Miss

Last Season: 47-16 (24-6 Sun Belt); Eliminated in Hattiesburg Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: No. 21

24. East Carolina

Last Season: 35-27 (13-14 American); Eliminated in Conway Regional

Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked

25. Miami (FL)