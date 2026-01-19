Ole Miss ranked in Baseball America’s preseason top rankings

In 25 days, Ole Miss will take the field for the first in the 2026 college baseball season
The Rebels’ first game in coach Mike Bianco’s 26th season in Oxford is set for February 13 against Nevada and they’ll do so with a number next to their name.
D1Baseball didn’t include Ole Miss in its preseason rankings when it debuted last week.
On Tuesday, Baseball America published its own preseason rankings with the Rebels coming in at No. 16 overall. Here’s the publication said about Ole Miss:
“Ole Miss’ path since its national title has been uneven. The Rebels followed that championship with back-to-back losing seasons in 2023 and 2024, then rebounded with 48 wins in 2025, a result that appeared to steady the program’s footing. The surface calm did not last. An early exit from their own regional reopened questions that many assumed had already been answered, particularly about whether recent volatility was an anomaly or a trend. Mike Bianco enters his 26th season with a roster that reflects urgency rather than rebuild. Talent is not in short supply, and several notable returners altered the offseason calculus. Ole Miss has assembled a group with enough experience and depth to make another run toward Omaha, provided it can convert regular-season stability into postseason traction.”
Here’s the full top 25 rankings, featuring 11 SEC teams and three teams from the Magnolia State.
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
1. UCLA
- Last Season: 48-18 (22-8 Big Ten); Reached College World Series
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 6
2. LSU
- Last Season: 53-15 (19-11 SEC); Won College World Series
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 1
3. Mississippi State
- Last Season: 36-23 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Tallahassee Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked
4. Georgia Tech
- Last Season: 41-19 (19-11 ACC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 25
5. Auburn
- Last Season: 41-20 (17-13 SEC); Eliminated in Auburn Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 10
6. Georgia
- Last Season: 43-17 (18-12 SEC); Eliminated in Athens Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 20
7. North Carolina
- Last Season: 46-15 (18-11 ACC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 9
8. Texas
- Last Season: 44-14 (22-8 SEC); Eliminated in Austin Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 18
9. TCU
- Last Season: 39-20 (19-11 Big 12); Eliminated in Corvallis Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked
10. Arkansas
- Last Season: 50-15 (20-10 SEC); Reached College World Series
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 3
11. Coastal Carolina
- Last Season: 56-14 (26-4 Sun Belt); Finished as national runner up in College World Series
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 2
12. Florida State
- Last Season: 42-16 (17-10 ACC); Eliminated in Corvallis Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 11
13. Tennessee
- Last Season: 46-19 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Fayetteville Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 12
14. Virginia
- Last Season: 32-18 (16-11 ACC); Missed NCAA Tournament
- Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked
15. Oregon State
Last Season: 48-16-1; Reached College World Series
Final 2025 Ranking: No. 5
16. Ole Miss
- Last Season: 43-21 (16-14 SEC); Eliminated in Oxford Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 19
17. Vanderbilt
- Last Season: 43-18 (19-11 SEC); Eliminated in Nashville Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 17
18. Louisville
- Last Season: 42-24 (15-15 ACC); Reached College World Series
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 4
19. Oklahoma
- Last Season: 38-22 (14-16 SEC); Eliminated in Chapel Hill Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked
20. Clemson
- Last Season: 45-18 (18-12 ACC); Eliminated in Clemson Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 24
21. West Virginia
- Last Season: 44-16 (19-9 Big 12); Eliminated in Baton Rouge Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 13
22. Florida
- Last Season: 39-22 (15-15 SEC); Eliminated in Conway Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 23
23. Southern Miss
- Last Season: 47-16 (24-6 Sun Belt); Eliminated in Hattiesburg Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 21
24. East Carolina
- Last Season: 35-27 (13-14 American); Eliminated in Conway Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: Unranked
25. Miami (FL)
- Last Season: 35-27 (15-14 ACC); Eliminated in Louisville Super Regional
- Final 2025 Ranking: No. 16