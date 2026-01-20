Hunter Elliott’s preseason nod feels like D1 Baseball getting it right

There are two kinds of preseason All-American picks in college baseball.

There’s the loud kind, where somebody throws 100 miles per hour and scouts start hovering like mosquitoes at dusk.

And then there’s the quiet kind. The kind where folks nod their heads, sip their coffee, and say, “Yeah, that tracks.”

Hunter Elliott falls squarely into the second category.

The Ole Miss left-hander didn’t earn his preseason All-American recognition from D1 Baseball by lighting up radar guns or blowing smoke on social media. He earned it the old-fashioned way, which is still legal in the SEC, even if it doesn’t trend online.

He showed up every weekend, took the ball, and made life miserable for hitters.

Last season, Elliott went 10-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts. That’s not trivia. That’s the résumé of someone who gets trusted. Opponents hit just .197 against him, which means most batters walked back to the dugout wondering how three pitches had disappeared so quickly.

If you watched the Rebels last year, you know this wasn’t a team that always bludgeoned people into submission. Ole Miss won plenty of games, but they weren’t built to outslug everyone.

They needed pitching that could calm things down. Elliott did that better than anyone on the staff.

There’s something comforting about a left-hander who doesn’t panic. Elliott didn’t look rushed. He didn’t look overwhelmed. He just kept pitching, inning after inning, like he had somewhere else to be later and wanted to wrap things up on time.

That approach paid off when the calendar flipped to postseason play. In tournament action, Elliott allowed just one earned run across two starts.

That earned him spots on both the SEC Tournament All-Tournament team and the Oxford Regional All-Tournament team. Those honors don’t show up by accident.

They usually arrive when the lights get brighter and someone refuses to blink.

What makes this preseason nod even more fitting is that Elliott’s numbers weren’t some random spike.

His 2.94 ERA was the lowest by an Ole Miss starter since his own freshman season, when he posted a 2.70 mark. That kind of bookend consistency is rare, especially in a league where lineups are stacked and weekends feel like survival exercises.

Historically, Elliott’s season placed him among a very short list. He became just the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to record at least 10 wins and 100 strikeouts in a single season.

He also became only the fourth Rebel to reach 100 or more strikeouts in multiple seasons. That’s not trivia for the media guide. That’s legacy stuff.

And yet, none of it felt flashy. Elliott wasn’t chasing headlines. He was chasing outs. That’s usually how you end up on lists like this without anyone arguing too much.

It’s also worth noting that this recognition came during a year when the Rebs weren’t universally loved in preseason conversations. Ole Miss wasn’t guaranteed anything. There were questions. There was skepticism.

Elliott remained the steady presence in the rotation. When the Rebels needed someone to slow things down, he was the guy.

Preseason honors don’t win games. They don’t protect arms. They don’t mean much once the first pitch is thrown.

But they do say something about respect, and this one feels earned. It feels like the folks paying attention noticed the same thing everyone in Oxford already knew.

Elliott didn’t dominate by overwhelming people. He dominated by refusing to give them anything comfortable.

That’s a skill. It’s also why Ole Miss fans feel better when he’s on the mound, even before the first pitch is thrown.

The preseason All-American label won’t change how Elliott pitches. It won’t add velocity or movement. What it does is acknowledge that consistency still matters in college baseball, even in an era that loves extremes.

For the Rebels, it’s a reminder that sometimes the most important guy on the staff is the one who just keeps doing his job. For the Rebs’ rotation, it means the foundation is already set.

And for Elliott, it’s a quiet nod that says last season wasn’t a surprise.

It was who he is.