Ole Miss softball tabbed No. 24 in D1Softball preseason poll

Ole Miss softball enters the 2026 season with national momentum, earning a spot among the country’s top programs in multiple preseason polls.

The Rebels were ranked No. 24 in D1Softball’s preseason poll released Tuesday morning, following a No. 25 ranking by Softball America last week. Additional preseason rankings from NFCA and ESPN/USA Softball are still to come.

The recognition marks Ole Miss’ highest preseason placement since 2020 and reflects the program’s steady rise on the national stage.

It also follows a breakthrough 2025 season in which the Rebels reached new heights, making the program’s first-ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series and climbing as high as No. 7 in the national rankings.

While last season set a historic benchmark, Ole Miss is positioned to build on that success with a refreshed and talented roster. The Rebels welcome 16 newcomers for the upcoming season, including 10 transfers and six freshmen, adding depth and versatility across the lineup.

At the same time, key contributors from last year’s postseason run return to anchor the team, highlighted by All-SEC sophomore Persy Llamas, NFCA All-South Region selection Mackenzie Pickens, and senior leaders Taylor Malvin and Taylor Roman.

Four members of the Ole Miss softball program earned preseason honors, as Softball America released its top-100 players and Freshman Watch List on Monday.

Llamas was tabbed as the No. 59 player in the nation according to Softball America, while the freshmen trio of Payton Kennedy, Addi Linton and Kaidance Till all were named to the Freshman Watch List. Linton and Till were recently named to D1Softball’s same list.

With a blend of proven experience and new energy, Ole Miss enters the season with high expectations and a clear focus on continued growth.

The Rebels will open the 2026 campaign on Feb. 5 with a doubleheader against Cal State Fullerton at the Easton Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., marking the beginning of another highly anticipated season in Oxford.

D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Texas Texas Tech Oklahoma Tennessee Florida Oregon Florida State Arkansas Nebraska UCLA Texas A&M LSU South Carolina Alabama Clemson Duke Georgia Stanford Oklahoma State Virginia Tech Arizona Washington Mississippi State Ole Miss Virginia

Softball America Preseason Top 25 Rankings