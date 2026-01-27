Ole Miss Softball during the game against Co-Lin at Ole Miss Softball Complex in Oxford, MS on October 17, 2025. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss Softball during the game against Co-Lin at Ole Miss Softball Complex in Oxford, MS on October 17, 2025. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss Softball Unanimous Top 25 Team in Preseason Polls

BY Taylor Hodges

Coaches often say preseason polls don’t matter and they’re mostly right.

After all, it doesn’t matter if you start at No. 1 if at the end you’re not even ranked or playing in a championship tournament.

Preseason polls do give fans and media alike a sense of who the best teams might be at the start of the season. Based on the preseason softball polls and rankings, Ole Miss deserves to be in that conversation.

Coming off an appearance in the Women’s College World Series, the Rebels are a unanimous top 25 team with the final of the four major rankings released Tuesday.

Ole Miss was ranked No. 14 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) top 25 rankings. It’s the highest ranking for the Rebels amongst the preseason polls.

The Rebels were also ranked No. 22 in ESPN/USA Softball, No. 24 in D1Softball and No. 25 in Softball America’s preseason rankings. It’s the first unanimous selection for them since 2018.

Several key players from last season’s run to the Women’s College World Series return again in 2026 to pace the Rebels, including All-SEC sophomore Persy Llamas, NFCA All-South Region sophomore Mackenzie Pickens and seniors Taylor Malvin and Taylor Roman. As a whole, the Rebels feature 16 newcomers in the form of 10 transfers and six freshmen.

 The Rebels open the regular season on February 5 in a doubleheader at Cal State Fullerton to kick off the season-opening Easton Classic. The doubleheader is set to begin at 7 p.m.

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll

  1. Texas
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Tennessee
  5. Oregon
  6. Florida
  7. UCLA
  8. Florida State
  9. Arkansas
  10. Nebraska
  11. Texas A&M
  12. South Carolina
  13. Clemson
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Alabama
  16. LSU
  17. Arizona
  18. Stanford
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Georgia
  21. Liberty
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Duke
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Virginia (24), Grand Canyon (23), Southeastern Louisiana (13), Florida Atlantic (7), Auburn (6), Michigan (6), Arizona State (1), North Florida (1).

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

@ Copyright 2026 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.