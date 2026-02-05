How to Watch No .13 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball at No. 21 Alabama

It’s been more than a week since No. 13 Ole Miss slept in their own beds.

The Rebels moved operations to Birmingham, Ala. last week as Winter Storm Fern decimated the Oxford area, leaving thousands without power for multiple days. They went 2-0 in games at Legacy Arena, including one against then-No. 5 Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum that after Monday’s 71-45 win against Auburn, the players all voted to stay in Alabama ahead of their next game against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

And that’s where the Rebels have remained. They’ll return to Oxford after Thursday’s game, hopefully with a fourth-straight win.

The Opponent: Alabama

Alabama comes in averaging 71.8 points per game, putting the Tide in the upper tier nationally when it comes to scoring punch and overall efficiency. They spread the production around, but the offense still runs through Jessica Timmons, who leads the team at 16.0 points per game.

Karly Weathers gives them a little bit of everything)10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and nearly two steals a night ) and Alabama’s perimeter shooting has been a real strength. The Tide sit fifth in the SEC in made threes per game and are knocking them down at a sharp 36.9 percent clip.

Defensively, Alabama has been more hit‑and‑miss. They can give up stretches of scoring and don’t consistently win the rebounding or turnover battles, leaving some openings for high‑powered offenses.

Still, junior forward Essence Cody provides a defensive backbone with her 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, giving the Tide at least one reliable disruptor around the rim.

Another Honor for McMahon

On Tuesday, Ole Miss’s Cotie McMahon was named the SEC Player of the Week for the third time this season. On Wednesday, McMahon was listed as one of 10 finalists for the 2026 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award.

This marks the third time that McMahon has been honored to the prestigious small forward list, earning top 10 finalist honors last season and top 5 finalist recognition in 2024. McMahon is the first Rebel since Shakira Austin in 2021-22 to be a top 10 finalist for a Naismith Starting Five Award.

Injury to Watch

Early in the fourth quarter against Auburn, Ole Miss senior Latasha Lattimore suffered an injury to her right leg/foot. She wasn’t to put pressure on the injury as she went to the locker room and didn’t return.

“She said she felt like she rolled an ankle or something like that, so she should be fine,” McPhee-McCuin said after Monday’s game.

Lattimore was listed as questionable in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report and her status for Thursday night’s game against Alabama is worth monitoring. She’s the Rebels’ leading shot blocker and her 47 blocks is fourth-most in the SEC.

How to Watch: No. 13 Ole Miss at No. 21 Alabama

Who: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (19-4, 6-2 SEC) at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-4, 5-4 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Thursday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 38-29

Last Meeting: Alabama 84, Ole Miss 78

Last time out, Rebels: def. Auburn, 71-45

Last time out, Crimson Tide: lost to No. 6 LSU, 103-63

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.7 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.6 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 60 (2.6 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thiennou, 40 (1.7 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 47 (2.0 avg.)

Alabama Top Performers

Points: Jessica Timmons, 16.0 ppg

Rebounds: Karly Weathers, 6.3 rpg

Assists: Karly Weathers, 70 (3.0 avg.)

Steals: Karly Weathers, 44 (1.9 avg.)

Blocks: Naomi Jones, 49 (2.1 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Questionable

#8 Latasha Lattimore

Alabama

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +1.5 (-120)

Alabama: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -104

Alabama: -128

Total