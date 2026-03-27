Ole Miss Reportedly Has Its First Transfer Portal Departure

Ole Miss men’s basketball ended the season on a high note in the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels surprised everyone winning three games and coming close to advancing to the SEC Championship game. Winning the entire tournament was their only path to the NCAA Tournament and that didn’t happen. So, a disappointing 15-20 (4-14 in SEC games) came to and end.

What happens next isn’t surprising. The NCAA transfer portal will open April 7 and we’ll hear plenty of players make the decision to leave their schools in the weeks leading up to that.

Ole Miss has its first defector. On3’s Joe Tipton and DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony are reporting that sophomore guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the transfer portal.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @DraftExpress reports. https://t.co/1qHbZeo9LD pic.twitter.com/wxjkqLdGXZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 27, 2026

Klafke had a few moments this season where he played great, but the Franca, Brazil native averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Rebels last season. The 6-foot-5 guard’s best game of the season came in Ole Miss‘ 79-68 loss to Texas on Feb. 7. Klafke contributed 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor (2-for-5 on threes) in the 11-point loss.

Across two seasons and 70 games in Oxford, Klafke posted averages of 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal

Outgoing

Eduardo Klafke, G, So.

Incoming