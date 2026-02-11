How to Watch Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama

Ole Miss men’s basketball is back home for the first time in two weeks and the timing couldn’t be better.

The Rebels will walk onto the court at SJB Pavilion with a five-game losing streak and an urgency that only comes with knowing the season is slipping away.

Unfortunately, they’ll have to end that losing streak against an Alabama team that fields one of the best offenses in the nation.

The Opponent: Alabama

Alabama arrives in Oxford with a 16-7 record and a profile that looks every bit like a top‑25 team, even if the polls haven’t quite reflected it yet. The Tide sit sixth in the SEC at 6-4 and have already stacked a handful of meaningful road wins, including victories at No. 5 St. John’s and No. 8 Illinois.

They’re hovering just outside both national polls (26th in the AP and 27th in the Coaches) while analytics have a higher opinion of the Crimson Tide, placing them 20th in KenPom and 23rd in the NET.

The identity is clear: Alabama wants to play fast, shoot often, and overwhelm teams with volume.

Nate Oats’ group leads the nation in three‑point attempts at 35.6 per game and ranks second in made threes. That approach fuels one of the country’s most explosive offenses, averaging 91.8 points per game, good for third nationally.

A big part of that firepower comes from the SEC’s top scoring duo. Labaron Philon leads the league at 21.5 points per game, while Aden Holloway adds 17.1 and gives the Tide a second perimeter threat who can score off the bounce or space the floor.

Amari Allen anchors the rebounding effort at 7.4 boards per game, and Aiden Sherrell provides the defensive backbone with 2.5 blocks per outing, which is the second‑best mark in the conference.

The numbers behind the style are just as telling: top‑10 nationally in defensive rebounds, top‑20 in total rebounds, and top‑25 in assist‑to‑turnover ratio.

Even with the pace they play, they don’t give possessions away.

And, of course, there’s the Oats factor. Now in his seventh season, he’s turned Alabama into one of the SEC’s most consistent national contenders, with five straight NCAA Tournament appearances, a Final Four run in 2024, and an Elite Eight trip in 2025. His teams play fast, shoot confidently, and rarely look rattled.

How to Watch: Alabama at Ole Miss

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (16-7, 6-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-12, 3-7 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 127-59

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 74, Alabama 64

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Texas, 79-68

Last time out, Crimson Tide: def. Auburn, 96-92

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 13.7 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.1 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 85 (3.7 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 27 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.2 avg.)

Alabama Top Performers

Points: Labaron Philon Jr., 21.5 ppg

Rebounds: Amari Allen, 7.4 rpg

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr., 100 (4.7 avg.)

Steals: Labaron Philon Jr., 29 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: Aiden Sherrell, 50 (2.4 avg.)

Alabama

Out

#4 Davion Hannah

#10 Keitenn Bristow

#34 Collins Onyejiaka

Probable

#3 Latrell Wrightsell

Ole Miss

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama: -6.5 (-118)

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Alabama: -330

Ole Miss: +260

Total