Ole Miss Handles Business, Blows Past Arkansas for 20th Win

Some wins don’t need much dressing up. Ole Miss’ 80-57 rout of Arkansas on Thursday night was straightforward, businesslike, and exactly what was expected.

The Rebels walked into the SJB Pavilion after a week of weather delays and looked like a team eager to get back to its routine. They stayed perfect at home (12-0) and cracked the 80‑point mark for the 13th time this season.

That used to be a once‑in‑a‑blue‑moon offensive outburst. Now it’s just Thursday.

So great to be back in the SJB Pavilion #HottyToddy x #Give pic.twitter.com/wyaXXSnXXY — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) February 13, 2026

And Arkansas never had a chance. The Razorbacks, now 0-11 in SEC play, were swallowed whole by Ole Miss’ defense and pushed around by an offense that didn’t need to be flashy to be overwhelming. This was Arkansas’ third‑worst scoring night in conference play, and it looked every bit like a team running into a wall it couldn’t climb.

Cotie McMahon, as she has all season, set the tone. Twenty‑one more points and another big step toward 2,000 career points, which is a milestone only four Rebels have ever reached. She’s tied Armintie Price for seventh-most 20‑point games in a season, and she’s doing it while carrying the identity of this team on her shoulders.

“Cotie is generational. She’s going to be a lottery pick,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She’s one of the best players in the SEC and in the country, in my opinion, and the numbers back that up.”

But the beauty of this Ole Miss group is that it’s never just one player. Latasha Lattimore was everywhere with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, and a fourth quarter where she simply took over.

Sira Thienou added four steals and disrupted Arkansas’ offense before it could even begin. Denim DeShields hit four threes, her best shooting night of the year.

“I’m not surprised,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought we did a good job getting to the paint and finding (DeShields), and she did a great job knocking down shots.”

Debreasha Powe also crossed the 1,000‑point career mark. It was a team performance that felt like a checklist of everything Ole Miss does well.

And that’s the point. This wasn’t a team celebrating a milestone. This was a team acting like it expected to be here.

Six straight 20‑win seasons isn’t normal. It’s not common. It’s not something most programs ever touch. The last time Ole Miss did it, Van Chancellor was building a dynasty in the 1980s and early ’90s. To do it now in the modern SEC, in the era of transfers, NIL, and roster churn says a lot about the program McPhee‑McCuin has created.

Beating Arkansas didn’t prove Ole Miss is good. That was already clear. What it did was show the difference between a program that’s built to last and one still trying to figure out who it wants to be.

And on a night when Ole Miss hit 20 wins again, that difference couldn’t have been more obvious.

The Rebels head to Kentucky next for a 1 p.m. tipoff Sunday.