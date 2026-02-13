How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball on Opening Day

The wait is over.

College baseball returns today, and Ole Miss steps into the 2026 season with expectations, intrigue, and a roster that looks both familiar and brand new.

At 4 p.m. in Oxford, the Rebels will throw their first pitch of the year against Nevada that’s the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

It’s also the first real look at a retooled Ole Miss team trying to build on the momentum of a breakthrough 2025 campaign.

Last season, the Rebels rediscovered their edge. They won 40-plus games for the first time since 2022, hosted a regional for the first time since 2021, and became one of only three teams nationally to finish top six in both total strikeouts and total home runs.

The power came from everywhere: Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley each cleared the 20‑homer mark, the first Ole Miss duo ever to do it in the same season.

On the mound, Hunter Elliott delivered another ace-level year with 10 wins and 102 strikeouts, joining rare company as just the fifth Rebel to hit both benchmarks in a single season.

But Opening Day is about what’s next, and this roster has plenty of new storylines.

Ole Miss welcomes 19 newcomers (a near-even split with the 19 returners) and several of them are expected to make an immediate impact.

The corner outfield spots will be anchored by Division I transfers Daniel Pacella and Tristen Bissetta. Pacella arrives from Illinois State with serious power credentials, hitting .310 with 48 home runs across 107 games, including 20 last season alone. Bissetta, a Clemson transfer, brings SEC-ready athleticism and a .298 season in 2024 before an arm injury shortened his 2025 campaign.

The infield gets a boost from another proven bat: Dom Decker, who broke out at Murray State last year (yes, the same Murray State that won the Oxford NCAA Regional). He started 60 games for the Racers, hit .351, and posted a .496 on-base percentage.

Mix in a wave of freshmen and returning contributors, and the Rebels enter 2026 with depth, power, and options all over the field.

Opening Day always brings questions. Today, Ole Miss begins answering them.

Here’s everything to know about the opening weekend series.

Weather Report

Opening day at Swayze Field should be a pleasant one for fans and players alike.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s at first-pitch with a slight wind blowing out towards right field. However, by the end of the game, the temperatures could dip into the 40s.

Here’s the official weather report from the National Weather Service:

Day: Sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

How to Watch: Nevada at Ole Miss

Who: Nevada Wolfpack at Ole Miss Rebels

When: 4 p.m., Friday; Noon, Saturday; 1:30 p.m., Sunday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+ (Play by play: Jake Hromada; Analyst: Keith Kessinger)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: 1 st meeting

meeting Last Meeting: N/A

2025 Record, Rebels: 43-21, 16-14 SEC

2025 Record, Wolfpack: 34-23, 19-11 Mountain West

Projected Pitching Matchups

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Dominic Desch

Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend vs. LHP Alessandro Castro

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini

the Opening Weekend arms 💪 pic.twitter.com/TGqMBwBXEn — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 12, 2026

Ole Miss Projected Lineup

Dom Decker, 2B Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss, 1B Tristen Bissetta, DH Hayden Federico, CF Daniel Pacella, LF Austin Fawley, C Cannon Goldin, RF Brayden Randle, SS