How to Watch Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida: Rebels Look to Build on Game One Win

Ole Miss started off the three-game series against No. 21 Florida the right way.

The Rebels’ bats did enough to get ahead of the home team and a great night of pitching, led by Taylor Rabe, gave them a much-needed SEC win. But there isn’t much time to celebrate with game two of the weekend series set for Friday evening.

Here’s everything to know.

Game One Recap

Ole Miss won the series opener on Thursday, 6-4. Every starter in the lineup reached base at least once and eight of the nine had at least one hit in the win. Cannon Goldin went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Brayden Randle hit his second home run of the season. Tristan Bissetta drew three walks, reached base four total times, and stole two bases.

Taylor Rabe made his first SEC start, striking out six batters over a career-high 4.2 innings of work. Hudson Calhoun would end up picking up the win with two innings of scoreless relief. Walker Hooks earned his first save of the season, allowing just one hit over the final two innings.

The Gators held a 1-0 lead to start the third inning when the Rebels put up three runs. Bissetta and Will Furniss each drew a walk to open the inning. Collin Reuter hit a double down the left field line to tie the game, and Dom Decker gave Ole Miss the lead with an RBI groundout. Goldin collected his second hit of the day and drove in a run to make it 3-1 Rebels. Randle hit his home run in the fifth inning after a lengthy at bat, muscling a 3-2 pitch over the fence in right field to make it 5-1.

Weather Forecast

Friday’s forecast from the National Weather Service looks like most forecasts for Florida. Every day has a chance of rain. Whether or not it actually rains is another matter, but the threat of rain is constant. The NWS forecast for Friday gives “a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.” The threat of rain won’t go away at night with there being “a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph.”

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida

Pitching Matchup

LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Aidan King

Elliott: 3-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 22 BB, 51 SO, .197 Opp. BA

King: 3-2, 1.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 IP, 27 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 33 SO, .225 Opp. BA

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Judd Utermark, 3B Tristan Bissetta, RF Will Furniss, 1B Collin Reuter, DH Dom Decker, 2B Brayden Randle, SS Cannon Goldin, LF Austin Fawley, C Hayden Federico, CF

Florida Batting Lineup

Kyle Jones, CF Brendan Lawson, SS Ethan Surowiec, 1B Karson Bowen, C Blake Cyr, RF Cade Kurland, 2B Cole Stanford, DH Jacob Kendall, LF Kolt Myers, 3B

Ole Miss

Out

P #17 Marko Sipila

Game Time Decision

P #21 Owen Kelly

Florida

Out