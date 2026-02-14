How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada, Game Two

Ole Miss won its sixth consecutive opening day game Friday afternoon in an 11-3 win against Nevada that ended a lot better than it started.

Now the Rebels will look to move to 2-0 on the season Saturday, if Mother Nature will allow it (see Weather Report below).

The Rebels will trot out sophomore Cade Townsend to start Saturday’s game. They’ll also have a slightly different lineup than it did Friday.

All of that information, plus links to streaming, radio, stats and more for Saturday’s game at Swayze Field are below.

Weather Report

Today’s game was moved up an hour and a half due to the threat of inclement weather. That schedule change may not have avoided the weather. From the National Weather Service, there’s “A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

How to Watch: Nevada at Ole Miss

Projected Pitching Matchups

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Dominic Desch

Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend vs. LHP Alessandro Castro

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini

Game 2️⃣ Lineup pic.twitter.com/f0YiSIkJB8 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 14, 2026

Starting Lineups

Nevada

C Jake Harvey 1B Jayce Dobie 3B Sean Yamaguchi 2B Junhyuk Kwon DH Billy Ham RF Sam Kane SS Jackson Waller CF Jacob Doyle LF Rominic Quiban

Ole Miss