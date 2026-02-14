How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. Nevada, Game Two

Ole Miss won its sixth consecutive opening day game Friday afternoon in an 11-3 win against Nevada that ended a lot better than it started.
Now the Rebels will look to move to 2-0 on the season Saturday, if Mother Nature will allow it (see Weather Report below).
The Rebels will trot out sophomore Cade Townsend to start Saturday’s game. They’ll also have a slightly different lineup than it did Friday.
All of that information, plus links to streaming, radio, stats and more for Saturday’s game at Swayze Field are below.
Weather Report
Today’s game was moved up an hour and a half due to the threat of inclement weather. That schedule change may not have avoided the weather. From the National Weather Service, there’s “A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”
How to Watch: Nevada at Ole Miss
- Who: Nevada Wolfpack at Ole Miss Rebels
- When: 4 p.m., Friday; Noon, Saturday; 1:30 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SECN+ (Play by play: Jake Hromada; Analyst: Keith Kessinger)
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads 1-0
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 11, Nevada 3 (Friday)
- 2025 Record, Rebels: 43-21, 16-14 SEC
- 2025 Record, Wolfpack: 34-23, 19-11 Mountain West
Projected Pitching Matchups
- Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Dominic Desch
- Game 2: RHP Cade Townsend vs. LHP Alessandro Castro
- Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert vs. RHP Jordan Giacomini
Game 2️⃣ Lineup pic.twitter.com/f0YiSIkJB8
— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 14, 2026
Starting Lineups
Nevada
- C Jake Harvey
- 1B Jayce Dobie
- 3B Sean Yamaguchi
- 2B Junhyuk Kwon
- DH Billy Ham
- RF Sam Kane
- SS Jackson Waller
- CF Jacob Doyle
- LF Rominic Quiban
Ole Miss
- CF Hayden Frederico
- 3B Judd Utermark
- 1B Will Furniss
- DH Collin Reuter
- C Austin Fawley
- 2B Dom Decker
- RF Tristan Bissetta
- LF Tate Sirmans
- SS Brayden Randle