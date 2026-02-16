How to Watch Ole Miss Softball Home Opener vs. Miami (OH)

Ole Miss softball finally gets a home game after opening the season with 10 straight on the road, hosting Miami (Ohio) on Monday in the program’s earliest home opener since 2013.

The matchup also marks the third straight year the Rebels and RedHawks have met.

On the field, the Rebels return to Oxford with two of the hottest bats in the SEC.

Freshman Madi George has been the early breakout, hitting .433 with a team‑high four home runs and 14 RBI through her first 10 collegiate games.

Sophomore Persy Llamas has been just as productive, batting .500 with three home runs and 14 RBI. Most impressively, she hasn’t struck out yet this season.

Ole Miss enters at 6-4, while Miami comes in at 5-2 after splitting its brief appearance at the 901 Classic in Memphis.

Admission is free as Ole Miss celebrates last year’s first‑ever Women’s College World Series appearance.

The Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (Ohio) arrives as a disciplined, contact‑heavy lineup backed by one of the MAC’s better pitching staffs. The defending league champions opened 2026 with wins over Minnesota (twice) and San Diego State, plus a one‑run loss to Kentucky, and they’ve leaned on a roster built around transfers and experienced returners.

Offensively, the RedHawks don’t overwhelm teams with power, but they put the ball in play and pressure defenses.

Northern Iowa transfer Katy Olive has been their most consistent bat so far, hitting .476 with seven RBI and five steals. Ella Carter, the top returning hitter, provides the primary pop at .364 with four extra‑base hits.

IPFW transfer Bailey Manos (.375, one home run, seven RBI) and Danitza Hernandez (two home runs, eight RBI) round out a lineup that spreads production across the order.

Their strength, though, is in the circle. Minnesota transfer Presley Hosick anchors the staff with a 1.68 ERA and a 2-1 record, while Furman transfer Angelina Ricciardi gives them a reliable No. 2 option at 3-1 with a 3.57 ERA. Together, they’ve kept Miami competitive in every early‑season matchup.

The RedHawks come into Monday’s game off a split at the 901 Classic in Memphis, where they beat the host Tigers before weather wiped out the rest of the weekend

Weather Forecast

Fans attending Monday afternoon’s game won’t have to worry about any inclement weather. The rain storm that passed through the state has long since passed and, according to the National Weather Service, the weather will be “Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind.”

How to Watch: Miami (OH) at Ole Miss