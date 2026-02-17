Built for the Moment: Persy Llamas Walks Off Miami

Some games don’t need a long postgame breakdown. Some games tell you exactly what you need to know in one swing.

For Ole Miss, Monday afternoon boiled down to this: when everything tightened, when the margin shrank to a single pitch, the Rebels turned to the player who has already become their heartbeat. And Persy Llamas delivered. Again.

Ole Miss didn’t play a perfect game. They didn’t even play their cleanest game of the season. But they played a game that demanded someone step forward, take the moment, and decide it. Llamas has been that player all February, and she was that player once more in a 4–3 walk-off win over Miami.

The setup was familiar. The Rebels jumped out early on a two-run single from Rachel Connors after Madi George and Cassie Reasner set the table. They then watched the lead evaporate on a two-run shot in the third.

Emilee Boyer did her part to steady things, scattering three hits across four innings, but Ole Miss kept leaving chances on the bases. Connors and Laylonna Applin combined for five hits, yet the scoreboard refused to budge.

Miami punched back in the sixth with a solo homer, and suddenly Ole Miss was staring at a 3-2 deficit with the afternoon slipping away. But this team has shown a knack for answering immediately, and George’s leadoff double followed by Izzy Rettiger’s hustle to third and Grace Thompson’s RBI groundout tied things right back up.

That set the stage for the seventh. Kyra Aycock handled her business with a clean frame, and then the Rebels needed one more spark. Taylor Malvin reached on an error. Mackenzie Pickens kept the inning alive. And that’s when the moment found Llamas.

There’s a certain calm she carries into these at-bats, the kind that makes you believe the ending is already written. She didn’t overswing. She didn’t chase. She just barreled a pitch into right-center, and the game was over before Miami could even retrieve the ball. Rebels win. Again, because Persy Llamas said so.

You can talk about depth, balance, and lineup construction all you want, and Ole Miss has plenty of all three, but seasons are defined by players who rise when the lights get hot. Llamas has been that player from day one. She’s the one you want walking to the plate with the game on the line. She’s the one who keeps proving she’s built for the biggest moments.

And on a Monday afternoon in Oxford, she reminded everyone why.