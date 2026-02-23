Ole Miss Moves Into National Polls Following Missouri State Sweep

Ole Miss didn’t overwhelm Missouri State this weekend, but it didn’t need to.

The Rebels handled their business, won all three games, and walked out of Week 2 with an 8-0 record — and now, a spot in more than one national poll.

After opening the season ranked only by Baseball America, Ole Miss finally cracked D1Baseball’s Top 25 on Monday, sliding in at No. 25. Baseball America bumped the Rebels up five spots to No. 11, reflecting a start that hasn’t always been perfect but has been consistently productive.

The opening came in part because Louisville dropped out after another 1-2 weekend at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington. But Ole Miss also did its part.

Baseball America noted that the Rebels are one win away from matching their best start since 2022 and highlighted senior Judd Utermark’s big week.

“It wasn’t the most efficient week, but it was as impactful as any for Ole Miss senior Judd Utermark, who went 6-for-19 with five home runs to push his season total to six. Utermark is tied with UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky and Will Gasparino and Miami’s Daniel Cuvet for the early national lead in home runs.”

Ole Miss now gets a chance to show whether this ranking bump is the start of something or just a February checkpoint.

The Rebels host Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday before heading to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic, where Baylor, Ohio State, and No. 16 Coastal Carolina await.

Here are Monday’s full Top 25 rankings.

D1 Baseball Top 25

UCLA 6-1 LSU 8-0 Texas 7-0 Mississippi State 8-0 Georgia Tech 8-0 Arkansas 6-1 Auburn 6-1 North Carolina 6-1-1 Coastal Carolina 5-2 Florida 7-1 Georgia 6-1 Southern Miss 6-1 Oklahoma 7-0 NC State 5-1 Clemson 7-0 Wake Forest 6-1 Miami 9-0 TCU 2-5 Oregon State 4-3 Tennessee 5-2 Florida State 4-2 Kentucky 5-2 Texas A&M 7-0 West Virginia 5-1 Ole Miss 8-0

Baseball America Top 25