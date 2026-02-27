Everything to Know About No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Baylor Bears

Ole Miss showed enough through the first two weeks to prove it deserved to be ranked. Now comes the time where the Rebels validate those voters’ decisions.

No. 25 Ole Miss will get its first taste of competition against Power 4 conference teams this weekend at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic. What happens this weekend won’t make or break the Rebels’ season, but it will help shape how they’re looked at outside of Oxford.

That starts Friday afternoon against Baylor.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears and Rebels’ contest at the home of the Houston Astros.

The Opponent: Baylor

Baylor comes in with a little more game mileage than most, having already run through the Round Rock Classic. The results weren’t great, though. Three losses, all competitive, capped by a four‑run setback to No. 12 Southern Miss. The Bears did steady themselves with a 9-8 midweek win over Stephen F. Austin.

At the plate, Travis Sanders has been the early engine. He’s sitting at .448, one of the top averages in the Big 12, and has been the most consistent bat in their lineup. Tyce Armstrong brings the punch: four homers already and a conference‑leading 19 RBI through eight games. If Baylor strings anything together offensively, it usually runs through those two.

On the mound, Ethan Calder has been as reliable as they could ask for in two starts, allowing no earned runs and striking out 10. Zack Wallace has been just as steady in a swing role, posting a 1.08 ERA with nine strikeouts across four outings. Both give Baylor competitive innings even when the offense is uneven.

Weather Report

Daikin Park has a retractable roof, allowing some games to be played in the elements. But for most of the college games the stadium has hosted this month, it has been closed. Expect the same this weekend, which means the weather outside won’t impact the game.

How to Watch: No. 25 Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Pitching Matchup

LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 4.66 ERA) vs. LHP Stefan Stahl (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup