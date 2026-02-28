How to Watch Ole Miss Men’s Basketball at Auburn on Saturday Night

Ole Miss will make its final road trip of the regular season Saturday to face Auburn for the second time this season.
The Tigers won the previous meeting in late January 78-66 and will look for the sweep when they tipoff against the Rebels at 7:30 p.m.
Here’s everything to know about Saturday night’s game on SEC Network.
The Opponent: Auburn
Auburn comes in as one of those SEC teams that’s been hard to pin down week‑to‑week. The Tigers are 15-13 overall and 6-9 in league play, with a recent stretch that’s basically a snapshot of their season: a loss to Mississippi State, a win over Kentucky, and a setback at Oklahoma.
They’re sitting 11th in the SEC standings, but the metrics still like them (35 in the NET, 37 in KenPom) and they’re currently projected as a 10‑seed with one of the last four byes in ESPN’s bracket.
The engine is UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall, who’s quietly become one of the SEC’s toughest covers. He’s putting up 20.8 points per game, good for fourth in the league, and he’s strong enough to live at the free‑throw line. Hall has made 193 free throws, which is the most in the SEC and fourth in the nation, while shooting 86 percent once he gets there. He also chips in seven rebounds a night, giving Auburn a reliable inside‑out presence they lean on heavily.
Auburn is one of the most whistle‑friendly offenses in the country, ranking near the top nationally in both free‑throw attempts (27.7 per game, second) and makes (20.7, third). They also rebound well on the offensive end and play at a pace that keeps their scoring average in the mid‑80s. Turnovers aren’t a major issue, and they block enough shots to disrupt rhythm without overextending themselves.
How to Watch: Ole Miss at Auburn
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-17, 3-12 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-13, 6-9 SEC)
- When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, Ala.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series 87-64
- Last Meeting: Auburn 78, Ole Miss 66 (January 20, 2026)
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to LSU, 106-99 (2 OT)
- Last time out, Tigers: lost to Oklahoma, 91-79
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Points: AJ Storr, 14.7 ppg
- Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.1 rpg
- Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 110 (4.0 avg.)
- Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 34 (1.2 avg.)
- Blocks: James Scott, 28 (1.0 avg.)
Auburn Top Performers
- Points: Keyshawn Hall, 20.8 ppg
- Rebounds: Keyshawn Hall, 7.0 rpg
- Assists: Tahaad Pettiford, 100 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Sebastian Williams-Adams, 36 (1.3 avg.)
- Blocks: KeShawn Murphy, 25 (0.9 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Ole Miss
Out
- #13 Kezza Giffa
Questionable
- #88 Augusto Cassia
Auburn
Out
- #14 Emeka Opurum
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +9.5 (-102)
- Auburn: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +430
- Auburn: -600
Total
- Over: 152.5 (-115)
- Under: 152.5 (-105)