Everything to Know About No. 25 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina

No. 25 Ole Miss is set to wrap up its stay in Houston on Sunday with its first ranked opponent of the season.
No. 9 Coastal Carolina hasn’t had a smooth experience at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, losing both of its games to Texas and UTSA. Ole Miss, meanwhile, bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season to shutout Ohio State on Saturday.
It’ll be a late morning game Sunday between the two schools that have only met once before. Here’s everything to know about the game:
The Opponent: Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina is off to a solid start in 2026, entering the BRUCE BOLT College Classic with a 6-2 record. It began the season with a three-game sweep of Fairfield at home, before it got upset in Conway by College of Charleston, 4-3, in the first midweek game of the year. Like the Rebels, the Chants have played all their games at home to start the season, and this is their first time playing elsewhere this season.
Dean Mihos was Coastal Carolina’s best hitter last season, with that not changing in 2026. Now a senior, Mihos is batting .424 to start the season and ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in hits per game (1.75). Trace Mazon is Coastal Carolina’s best power-hitter to start the year, knocking two home runs to start the year with 10 RBI.
The Chants are without their two top pitchers, Cameron Flukey and Hayden Johnson, due to injuries. In their place, Case Bosch has stepped up in his three appearances and one start. He has a 0.00 ERA against 34 batters faced, and hitters are knocking only .133 percent against him this season. Darin Horn has also had a solid start to the year, winning two games so far this season with 13 strikeouts.
Weather Forecast
Daikin Park had its roof open for the first days of the classic and, based on the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, the roof could be open again Sunday.
From the NWS, the weather is expected to be “Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”
How to Watch: No. 9 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 25 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 9 Coastal Carolina (6-4) vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)
- When: 10:05 a.m., Sunday
- Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas
- TV: Houston Astros YouTube Channel
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 8, Coastal Carolina 2 (2016)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Ohio State, 8-0
- Last time out, Chanticleers: lost to UTSA, 16-10
Pitching Matchup
- LHP Wil Libbert (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Scott Doran (2-0, 3.12 ERA)
Ole Miss Batting Lineup
- 2B Dom Decker
- 3B Judd Utermark
- LF Tristan Bissetta
- DH Collin Reuter
- 1B Will Furniss
- RF Cannon Goldin
- C Austin Fawley
- SS Brayden Ranlde
- CF Hayden Federico
Coastal Carolina Batting Lineup
- CF Dean Mihos
- DH Trace Mazon
- RF Blagen Pado
- 2B Blake Barthol
- LF Jordan Taylor
- 1B Colby Thorndyke
- 3B Walker Mitchell
- C Brice Estep
- SS Cruz Harlan