Everything to Know About No. 25 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina

No. 25 Ole Miss is set to wrap up its stay in Houston on Sunday with its first ranked opponent of the season.

No. 9 Coastal Carolina hasn’t had a smooth experience at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, losing both of its games to Texas and UTSA. Ole Miss, meanwhile, bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season to shutout Ohio State on Saturday.

It’ll be a late morning game Sunday between the two schools that have only met once before. Here’s everything to know about the game:

The Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina is off to a solid start in 2026, entering the BRUCE BOLT College Classic with a 6-2 record. It began the season with a three-game sweep of Fairfield at home, before it got upset in Conway by College of Charleston, 4-3, in the first midweek game of the year. Like the Rebels, the Chants have played all their games at home to start the season, and this is their first time playing elsewhere this season.

Dean Mihos was Coastal Carolina’s best hitter last season, with that not changing in 2026. Now a senior, Mihos is batting .424 to start the season and ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in hits per game (1.75). Trace Mazon is Coastal Carolina’s best power-hitter to start the year, knocking two home runs to start the year with 10 RBI.

The Chants are without their two top pitchers, Cameron Flukey and Hayden Johnson, due to injuries. In their place, Case Bosch has stepped up in his three appearances and one start. He has a 0.00 ERA against 34 batters faced, and hitters are knocking only .133 percent against him this season. Darin Horn has also had a solid start to the year, winning two games so far this season with 13 strikeouts.

Weather Forecast

Daikin Park had its roof open for the first days of the classic and, based on the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, the roof could be open again Sunday.

From the NWS, the weather is expected to be “Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: No. 9 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 25 Ole Miss

Who: No. 9 Coastal Carolina (6-4) vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1)

When: 10:05 a.m., Sunday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Houston Astros YouTube Channel

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 8, Coastal Carolina 2 (2016)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Ohio State, 8-0

Last time out, Chanticleers: lost to UTSA, 16-10

Pitching Matchup

LHP Wil Libbert (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Scott Doran (2-0, 3.12 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

2B Dom Decker

3B Judd Utermark

LF Tristan Bissetta

DH Collin Reuter

1B Will Furniss

RF Cannon Goldin

C Austin Fawley

SS Brayden Ranlde

CF Hayden Federico

Coastal Carolina Batting Lineup