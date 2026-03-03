Everything to Know About Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis on Tuesday

The BRUCE BOLT College Classic wasn’t the greatest weekend for Ole Miss, who dropped its first two games of the season at Daikin Park in Houston.

But in baseball the next game is always just around the corner and the Rebels have already turned the corner.

Ole Miss will host Memphis on Tuesday with a favorable chance at getting back to its winning ways. Here’s everything to know about the game at Swayze Field.

Weather Forecast

It’ll be a perfect day for baseball Tuesday in Oxford. No inclement weather is in the forecast and temperatures will be comfortable. According to the National Weather Service, the weather will be “mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph,” during the day and “partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph,” at night.

The Opponent: Memphis

The Tigers are 3-8 to begin the 2026 campaign. Memphis got swept by Jacksonville State over the weekend, and it allowed at least seven runs in all three games while scoring no more than four.

Shane Coz has been an offensive bright spot for the Tigers as he’s hit .422 at the plate with a home run and 11 RBI. He leads the team with 19 hits which ranks second in the AAC.

Freddy Rodriguez is second on the team in hits with 13. Rodriguez is a speedster when he reaches the plate, already sitting at eight steals through 11 games. He paces the conference in that stat. Webb Watson and Michael Gupton are Memphis’ power hitters, knocking three homers each so far this season.

Seth Impson and Charlie Smith have been Memphis’ midweek starters so far this season. Both pitchers have over a 9.00 ERA and 10 combined strikeouts.

Impson earned the win in Memphis’ 24-5 dismantling over Little Rock, working two innings and allowing three runs. As a staff, Memphis pitchers have given up 20 homers in just 11 games.

How to Watch: Memphis at Ole Miss

Pitching Matchup

LHP Isaac Lucas (0-0, 16.20 ERA) vs. RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Kelly, a transfer from Saint Louis, has made three appearances this season and Tuesday will be his second start. His first start was a rocky one against Arkansas State. Kelly gave up three unearned runs on four hits and one hit-by-pitch. But he did strikeout three batters. For the season, Kelly has six total innings of work and hasn’t allowed any earned runs (five unearned). He’s given up six hits, three walks and struck out four batters.

Ole Miss Batting Lineup