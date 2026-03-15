How to Watch Ole Miss vs Texas Baseball in Sunday’s Series Finale

Saturday didn’t exactly go as planned for Ole Miss.

The Rebels saw starter Cade Townsend exit after just one inning and the Longhorns found their offensive swings to win 11-2 and avenge an extra-innings loss in the series opener on Friday. Both teams have a win this weekend, setting up a rubber match on Sunday to decide the series winner.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday afternoon’s game between Ole Miss and No. 2 Texas.

Weather Forecast

The series finale between the Rebels and Longhorns won’t have any impact from the weather on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will be “cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.”

How to Watch: Ole Miss at No. 2 Texas

The Opponent: Texas

Texas shows up this weekend looking every bit like a team that’s handled its business. The Longhorns are 16‑0 and have already run‑ruled six opponents, including a couple of shutouts.

They rolled through the BRUCE BOLT College Classic with wins over Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State, finishing with the best run differential in the field. Ole Miss was there too, so both sides have at least one shared measuring stick.

The strength of this Texas team starts with the lineup. The Longhorns are averaging just over ten runs per game and have already scored 162 on the year.

Seven regulars are hitting .300 or better, and Aiden Robbins has been the steady force at the top. He’s hitting .406 with 26 hits, and nearly half of those have gone for extra bases. Texas has also hit 30 home runs, with Robbins leading the way there as well.

On the mound, Texas plans to go with Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis. Riojas has been the Friday anchor and has the numbers to match it. He’s 4‑0 with a 1.23 ERA and leads the conference in strikeouts with 42 in just 22 innings. Harrison and Volantis have been solid behind him, combining for almost 50 strikeouts, and while Harrison has given up a few more runs, the overall staff has been one of the best in the league. Texas carries a 2.42 team ERA into the weekend, and the defense behind them has been sharp with a .989 fielding percentage.

LHP Wil Libbert (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs. LHP Dylan Volantis (2-0, 1.54 ERA)

Notable Relief Pitchers

Ole Miss

Landon Koenig, RHP: 1-0, 1.17 ERA, 2 SV, 7.2 IP, 12 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 13 K, .353 Opp. BA, 1.70 WHIP

Taylor Rabe, RHP: 2-0, 2.03 ERA, 1 SV, 13.1 IP, 8 h, 2 R, 1 BB, 14 K, .174 Opp.BA, 0.68 WHIP

Hudson Calhoun, RHP: 1-0, 2.63 ERA, 13.2 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 22 K, .224 Opp. BA, 1.02 WHIP

JP Robertson, RHP: 2-1, 3.24 ERA, 8.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 16 K, .294 Opp. BA, 1.56 WHIP

Texas

Thomas Burns, RHP: 0-0, 1.24 ERA, 2 SV, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 11 K, .150 Opp. BA, 1.24 WHIP

Max Grubbs, RHP: 2-0, 3.37 ERA, 10.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 12 K, .216 Opp. BA, 1.22 WHIP

Brett Crossland, RHP: 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 50 K, .056 Opp. BA, 0.38 WHIP

Michael Winter, RHP: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K, .217 Opp. BA, 1.35 WHIP

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

TBA

Texas Batting Lineup