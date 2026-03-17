How to Watch Austin Peay at Ole Miss: TV Channel, Pitching Matchup, Weather

Ole Miss begins an much easier schedule this week when compared to its last four game stretch, but not by much.

No. 15 Kentucky is set to come to Oxford this weekend for the next SEC series, but the Rebels first face a dangerous Austin Peay team.

The Governors probably won’t win 45 games again this season (already at 11-9 overall), but if the Rebels’ bat remain quiet like they were in Austin, Tuesday night’s game could get very interesting.

Here’s everything to know about the midweek matchup between Ole Miss and the Governors.

The Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay has been a steady program the past two years with back to back 35 win seasons, including 45 victories last spring, but the Governors hit week six of the 2026 season sitting at 11-9.

They opened the year by splitting a four game set with UNLV, followed that with a series win over Eastern Michigan, then dropped a series to Cincinnati with a midweek loss to Mississippi State mixed in.

For the first time in his career, Andres Matias is selected as the @ASUNSports Player of the Week! 🎩⚾️ 🔴 .400 BA (8-for-20)

🔴 .950 SLG (5 XBH – 3 HR, 2 2B)

🔴 12 RBI, stolen base

🔴 1.000 FLD% (6 PO, 11 A) 🅱️🅰️🆖❗️ | #LetsGoPeay pic.twitter.com/h2GuInXy2Y — Austin Peay Baseball (@GovsBSB) March 16, 2026

Most recently, they took two of three from Bellarmine to open ASUN play and scored at least eight runs in every game.

A big part of that offense comes from the outfield. Zion Taylor and Paris Pridgen are basically matching each other swing for swing with batting averages of .385 and .382, but they bring different strengths. Taylor has been the extra base hit guy with 11 of them, including three homers. Pridgen is one of the most dangerous runners in the country with 16 stolen bases, which leads the ASUN and ranks tenth nationally.

On the mound, Austin Peay has leaned on Chance Cox for most of its midweek starts, with Elijah Underhill getting one as well. Cox is 0-1 in four starts and has logged 15 innings with 11 strikeouts heading into Tuesday. Underhill has a 5.11 ERA across 12.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and picked up the win in the Governors’ 15-6 blowout of Ohio.

This group has been inconsistent at times, but there is enough offense and enough pitching depth to make midweek games interesting.

Weather Forecast

Bring your cold weather gear to Swayze Stadium. Tuesday’s game was moved up two-and-a-half hours due to nearly-freezing temperatures at night in Oxford. The 4 p.m. start time helps avoid some of harshest, cold temperatures, but it’ll still be a chilly day at the ballpark.

According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be “sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph,” during the day and “increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight,” at night.

🚨Schedule Update🚨 Due to winter weather, first pitch for tomorrow’s game vs. Austin Peay has been moved to 4pm. See you at Swayze! pic.twitter.com/hPVyocq2XE — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 16, 2026

How to Watch: Austin Peay at Ole Miss

Who: Austin Peay Governors (11-9, 2-1 ASUN) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 1-2 SEC)

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 21-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 6, Austin Peay 3 (April 29, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 2 Texas, 8-2

Last time out, Governors: def. Bellarmine, 12-3

dressin’ to avoid the pinch 🍀 pic.twitter.com/1jTT4YHWDF — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 17, 2026

Starting Pitchers

Kelly season stats: 1-0, 4.26 ERA, 7 App. (2 GS), 12.2 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 10 K, .302 Opp. BA, 2 HBP, 1.66 WHIP

Cox season stats: 0-1, 11.40 ERA, 4 App. (4 GS), 15 IP, 17 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 11 K, .288 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 3 HBP, 1.93 WHIP

Ole Miss Batting Lineup