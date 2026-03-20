Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: How to Watch Game Two, Start Time, TV Info

Ole Miss couldn’t have scripted a better start to the weekend. Behind a big night from Tristan Bissetta and a dominant outing on the mound, the Rebels rolled past Kentucky in Thursday’s opener and grabbed early momentum in the series.

Now, they’ll look to keep that energy going Friday night at Swayze Field. Kentucky, ranked No. 15, won’t go quietly, bringing one of the SEC’s most consistent lineups into the rematch.

With clear skies expected and both teams swinging it well, this one has all the makings of another tight, competitive game in Oxford.

Here’s everything to know about game two of the weekend series.

Game One Recap

Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta homered twice, and starter Hunter Elliott pitched superbly as the Rebels defeated Kentucky 5-0 Thursday night to open a Southeastern Conference series in Oxford. Read a full recap here.

see ball. hit ball. pic.twitter.com/vrLJiXRA0b — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 20, 2026

Weather Forecast

Fans attending Friday night’s game can expect more of the same weather conditions as Thursday’s game. According to the National Weather Service, skies will be “mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.”

Kentucky

Out

C/UT #4 Alex Duffey

P #21 Chase Alderman

P #30 Bryson Treichel

Ole Miss

Game Time Decision

P #10 Cade Townsend

How to Watch: No. 15 Kentucky at Ole Miss

Who: No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (18-3, 3-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (17-5, 1-2 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 57-40

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 5, Kentucky 0 (Friday)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Austin Peay, 9-5

Last time out, Wildcats: def. No. 21 Alabama, 6-4

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Tristan Bissetta: .420/.920/.474, 1.394 OPS, 25 R, 37 H, 5 2B, 13 HR, 37 RBI, 9 BB, 29 K, 2 SB

Judd Utermark: .337/.759/.472, 1.231 OPS, 31 R, 28 H, 5 2B, 10 HR, 26 RBI, 17 BB, 5 HBP, 28 K, 5 SB

Collin Reuter: .316/.513/.419, .932 OPS, 10 R, 24 H, 9 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 11 BB, 4 HBP, 22 K, 2 SB

Will Furniss: .295/.397/.440, .837 OPS, 18 R, 23 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 18 BB, 3 HBP, 18 K

Dom Decker: .243/.473/.442, .915 OPS, 27 R, 18 H, 2 2B, 5 HR, 10 RBI, 24 BB, 4 HBP, 22 K, 5 SB

Kentucky Batting Leaders

Jayce Tharnish: .368/.540/.427, .967 OPS, 25 R, 32 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 6 BB, 13 K, 15 SB

Hudson Brown: .370/.534/.500, 1.034 OPS, 18 R, 27 H, 6 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, 15 BB, 5 HBP, 14 K, 2 SB

Luke Lawrence: .329/.456/.449, .905 OPS, 24 R, 26 H, 4 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 8 BB, 10 HBP, 14 K, 9 SB

Ethan Hindle: .282/.679/.385, 1.065 OPS, 23 R, 22 H, 9 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 25, 11 BB, 4 HBP, 21 K, 7 SB

Scott Campbell: .265/.449/.439, .888 OPS, 11 R, 13 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 7 BB, 9 HBP, 19 K, 10 SB

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jacon Jelkin (4-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Hudson Calhoun (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Hayden Federico, CF Tristan Bissetta, RF Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss, 1B Collin Reuter, DH Dom Decker, 2B Cannon Goldin, LF Austin Fawley, C Brayden Randle, SS

Kentucky Batting Lineup