Ole Miss Casting Wide Net with Emerging WR Talent in Oxford

Ole Miss will get a closer look at one of the more intriguing young receivers in the 2028 class today. Little Rock Pulaski Academy wideout Chase Hancock is in Oxford for an unofficial visit, giving Pete Golding and the Rebels a chance to evaluate a fast‑rising prospect who has been picking up attention across the SEC.

Hancock has been on a steady climb this spring. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound receiver has seen his offer list grow quickly, with Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Arkansas already on board. LSU and Florida are also keeping tabs as his recruitment gains momentum.

This visit to Ole Miss comes after Hancock announced his plans on social media Monday, adding the Rebels to a busy stretch of early recruiting activity. The staff has been aggressive in bringing in young talent for spring visits, especially players who have taken noticeable jumps in their development.

Hancock fits that mold. His speed and playmaking ability have made him a name to watch in the 2028 cycle, and Ole Miss is doing its homework early. With more prospects rolling through Oxford this month, the Rebels are clearly casting a wide net as they build their future receiver board.

Today gives them a chance to see Hancock up close and begin shaping where he fits in that picture.

Surging WR to Visit in June

Port Charlotte (Fla.) wide receiver Elias Pearl exploded onto the recruiting scene last month at the Rivals Camp Miami and drew the type of praise to get Ole Miss’ attention.

“Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote about him. “Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point.

“Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp,” Power said. “Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability. He’s coming off a big junior season at Port Charlotte (Fla.) High that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage.”

OM Spirit’s Zach Berry reports that Pearl has an official visit lined up with Ole Miss in June and assistants Patrick Carter and Donte Moncrief are recruiting him hard along with new wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington.