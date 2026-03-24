Ole Miss Battles National Champion for Top Defensive Back Recruit

Ole Miss would love a shot at knocking off reigning national champion Indiana on the field, but for now the Rebels are trying to score a win over the Hoosiers on the recruiting trail.

Indiana is the reported leader for Rivals300 cornerback Raheem Floyd, and Ole Miss gets its shot this weekend to change that.

Floyd has been busy this spring, recently stopping by Missouri and coming away impressed.

“It was an even better environment,” he told Rivals’ Kenny Van Doren. “It felt like home, man, it felt great being there.”

Floyd is ranked No. 182 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the No. 22 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 9 prospect in Illinois.

ESPN Jr. 300 No. 91 overall prospect Raheem Floyd had an impressive season debut for East St. Louis @holdonheem Strong in coverage and also laid this huge hit during the third quarter. Showed exactly why he’s a top 10 corner in the nation. pic.twitter.com/ZSl8pdCAjz — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) August 29, 2025

He is not in a rush to make a decision and plans to let the official visit process guide him.

“It’s going to come down to development and family,” Floyd said. “I need to feel like I’m at home.”

Those visits are already taking shape. Floyd has Indiana set for April 24-26, Wisconsin for May 28-31, and Ole Miss for June 19-21. Missouri could land a June 5-7 visit, and Florida and Tennessee are also pushing to get him on campus.

Most recently, Floyd participated in the Under Armour UA NEXT camp series in St. Luis last weekend. Rivals’ Allen Trieu named Floyd one of the top performers at the camp.

“Floyd was already selected for the Under Armour Game but he solidified why with his performance,” Trieu wrote. “A long cover corner who can get physical with receivers, he was sticky in coverage throughout the day. Indiana leads his Rivals Prediction Machine but Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida State and others are still working on him.”

East St. Louis corner and ESPN SC Next 300 corner Raheem Floyd gets his invite to the UA All-America game @holdonheem One of the best in the nation will be headed to Orlando for the game in January 🎟️ #UANext pic.twitter.com/oDHnz2WInH — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 22, 2026

Indiana has the early edge, which is not surprising given the momentum the staff has built since winning the national title.

But Ole Miss is making a real run here and will host Floyd this weekend for an unofficial visit that could shift things before the summer.

The competition around him is only going to heat up, but Ole Miss is in the mix and gets a timely chance to make its case.