Rebels Make Impression on Elite EDGE Prospect During Oxford Visit

Mekai Brown has been on the move all month, but his stop in Oxford last week gave Ole Miss another real shot to stay in the thick of his recruitment. The four-star edge rusher from Greenwich, Connecticut made the trip on March 19 as part of a spring schedule that has him bouncing from one major program to the next.

Brown is the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2027 class and one of the most heavily pursued defenders in the cycle. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, he has drawn offers from a long list of national powers, and the competition around him has only intensified as his recruitment has taken off.

His spring slate has been packed. He has already been to Florida, North Carolina and Missouri, with Ole Miss landing right in the middle of the run. Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Notre Dame and UCLA are still ahead.

He even squeezed in a quick trip to USC that made waves after he told Rivals the visit blew him away.

Even with all that movement, Ole Miss remains firmly in the picture.

Brown’s time in Oxford gave him another look at Pete Golding’s vision for him and how the Rebels plan to build their defense around players with his skill set. The staff has been consistent with him for months, and the visit offered a chance to reinforce that message.

“It was great. I spent a lot of time with Coach Golding, Coach Joyner and Coach Hess. It was all just a great time,” Brown told Rebels247.com. “Oxford is just such a great town. If I’m being honest — Mississippi, especially coming from the North, you really don’t know much about it. You kind of have an idea of it in your head, but you have to see what Oxford and Mississippi is really like.”

As the spring continues, Brown’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the more competitive battles in the 2027 class.

Programs across the country are making their push, and the Rebels are working to keep pace as he checks off each stop on his schedule.

His visit to Oxford is now in the books, and Ole Miss will stay locked in as the next wave of trips approaches.

Scouting Report

Here’s the scouting summary of Brown, via Rivals’ Cody Bellaire.

“Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”