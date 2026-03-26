Ole Miss Among Final Five for Rising 2027 Four-Star Edge

Marvin Nguetsop has not been in the United States very long, but he has already turned himself into one of the most intriguing recruits in the 2027 class.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-7, 275-pound edge rusher trimmed his list to five schools, and Ole Miss is still standing.

That alone tells you a lot about how quickly his recruitment has taken off. Nguetsop was born in Germany and moved to Connecticut last year to chase football at a higher level.

Since then, his rise has been steady and loud.

Coaches see the frame first, because it is impossible to miss, but the athleticism and growth curve are what have pushed him into the national conversation. Programs are always searching for long, powerful edge defenders who can develop into game changers. Nguetsop fits that mold almost perfectly.

Ole Miss made its move early. Pete Golding and the Rebels hosted him in March, and that visit clearly stuck. They now sit in a final group that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Kentucky.

NEWS: Class of 2027 EDGE Marvin Nguetsop is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’7 270 EDGE from Germany came to the United States in August, and is now the No. 2 recruit in Connecticut (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/tDtGEdqeFR pic.twitter.com/er05JLULbo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2026

That is not a list you land on by accident. Those are bluebloods, heavy hitters and Kentucky, and Ole Miss is right there with them.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

Nguetsop has spent the spring touring campuses to get a feel for what each program can offer. His schedule looked like something out of a travel blog. Kentucky on March 13. Ohio State on March 14. Michigan on March 16. Michigan State on March 17. South Carolina on March 18. Georgia on March 19. Ole Miss on March 20. It was a full sprint through the sport’s biggest brands, and it helped him narrow things down.

Had a good visit at ole miss can’t wait to be back!!! pic.twitter.com/FhJYsvxY8s — Marvin Nguetsop 4⭐️ (@Marvin_Nguetsop) March 20, 2026

Now the real recruiting battle begins.

Nguetsop is still early in his process, but he has already shown he is willing to take his time and gather information.

Ole Miss has positioned itself well, especially considering how new he is to the American football landscape. The Rebels identified him quickly, built a relationship and got him on campus before the rest of the country fully caught up.

There is still a long way to go, but being in the top five matters.

When a prospect with this kind of size and upside starts trimming his list, every cut is meaningful. Ole Miss is in the mix, and that is exactly where the Rebels wanted to be at this stage.

Nguetsop’s journey has been anything but typical. His recruitment might follow the same pattern.

But for now, Ole Miss is one of the five schools he trusts enough to keep moving forward with, and that is news worth paying attention to.