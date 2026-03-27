Ole Miss Trending in Recruitment of 4-Star DL, But SEC Battle is Heating Up

Karlos May finally made it to Oxford this week, and Ole Miss got the kind of visit it needed.

People inside the building reportedly felt good about it. OMSpirit’s Zach Berry is reporting that sources say that Ole Miss is “in a good spot” coming out of the trip. That’s a solid place to be in late March, but it doesn’t mean the Rebels are anywhere near the finish line. May has real options, including SEC rivals.

Georgia is one of them, and May doesn’t hide why the Bulldogs are appealing.

“The defensive line, I feel like it’s been good for a minute ever since it started, you know, even before Coach Scott,” May said. “But when Coach Scott got there, the defensive line just switched around. I think he had one of the highest draft runs a couple of years back. That just kind of stuck out to me because he’s putting guys in the league every year.”

Then there’s Auburn, which has more than a little momentum. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has already predicted May to the Tigers, and May’s comments after his visit didn’t exactly cool that down.

“Coach Vontrell is a special person to me,” May said. “We’ve always had a great relationship and he has been recruiting me for a long time. Watching him in action and seeing how he’s making sure all the guys are on point was exciting.

“This visit definitely helped Auburn because I wanted to see how the new staff would get things back to the standard,” he added. “They showed me this weekend that they left it all on the field.”

So where does that leave Ole Miss?

Still very much in it, mostly because Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner is the one steering the recruitment. His track record speaks for itself. He signs blue chip linemen, he develops them, and he gets them drafted. Prospects notice that. May certainly does.

Being “in a good spot” in March is fine. Staying there into the fall is the real challenge.