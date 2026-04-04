Same Story, Different Night: Ole Miss Offense Disappears Again

Ole Miss has had nights like this far too often.

You’ve seen this game before: plenty of chances, not enough follow-through, and a shutout loss that feels more self-inflicted than anything Florida threw at them.

A two-hour lightning delay didn’t help anyone, but it didn’t decide the game either. The Rebels simply couldn’t cash in. They went hitless in 17 at-bats with runners on base, including six with runners in scoring position. Five times the leadoff man reached. None of it mattered.

Judd Utermark and Hayden Federico did their part, combining for four of the team’s five hits. The rest of the lineup never found a rhythm.

Austin Fawley and Collin Reuter struck out three times each. The top four hitters combined for seven strikeouts.

A night after hitting a home run and three doubles, Ole Miss didn’t record a single extra-base hit.

And that’s the story of too many Ole Miss losses this season. The pitching gives you a chance, the offense doesn’t hold up its end.

Hunter Elliott struck out nine in four innings but he also took the loss after Florida pushed across two runs in the third. Both came with two outs.

A single to right, then back-to-back walks. That was enough on a night when the Rebels couldn’t string anything together.

Florida starter Aidan King was sharp, throwing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He lived in the strike zone and worked quickly, including a seven-pitch inning right after the Gators took the lead. Ole Miss never made him uncomfortable.

Even late, the Rebels had chances. Two on with one out in the seventh, only for Will Furniss to roll into a double play. Two on again in the ninth, and the final out standing at the plate. A strikeout ended it.

It’s a familiar script. Too familiar. Ole Miss has had too many nights where the pitching is good enough and the bats never show up.

But the series isn’t over. There’s still one more game in Gainesville, and a chance to leave town with a win instead of another weekend defined by missed opportunities.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Aidan King: 4-2, 7 IP, 4 H, 8 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP, 93 TP

LP: Hunter Elliott (3-1), 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K, 1 WP, 102 TP

S: Joshua Thritenour (5), 0.2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K, 11 TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Judd Utermark: 2-4, 2 K

Hayden Federico: 2-3

Next Up

The series winner will be decided Saturday evening at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. First pitch is currently scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss will send right-hander Cade Townsend (2-1, 1.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP) to the mound to start the game while Florida will send out Russell Sandefer (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP).