Why Ole Miss’ Recruitment of Caden Moss is So Important

When a five‑star offensive lineman from Mississippi trims his list to five schools, Ole Miss has to be in it.

On Wednesday, that box was checked. Jackson (Miss.) standout Caden Moss named his finalists, and the Rebels are right there with LSU, Oregon, Kentucky and Ohio State.

That’s the headline. The bigger story is what this recruitment means for Ole Miss.

Moss isn’t just another in‑state prospect. He’s the No. 1 player in Mississippi, a top‑three interior offensive lineman nationally, and one of the most physically ready linemen in the 2027 class.

Keeping a player like that home is always important. This year, it feels even more urgent.

Reports out of spring practice haven’t been glowing about the current tackle situation, and while Moss won’t fix that this season, he represents the kind of long‑term answer Ole Miss needs.

At 6‑foot‑5 and 295 pounds, he already looks like someone who can grow into a future SEC tackle. Those players don’t come around often in Mississippi and when they do, you can’t let them leave the state without a fight.

5-star Caden Moss offers an update on his recruitment at UA Next in New Orleans @Caden__moss He’s prioritizing stability, life after football, and the people as he continues to take official visits #UANext pic.twitter.com/H6jxe21hzC — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 29, 2026

Pete Golding and his staff clearly understand that.

Ole Miss has been all over Moss for more than a year, hosting him multiple times and making sure he knows he’s a priority. His most recent visit to Oxford came this week, another chance for the Rebels to reinforce their message.

Moss has options, including some big ones. Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Kentucky. Programs with track records of developing offensive linemen and putting them in the league. That Ole Miss is sitting in that group says something about how seriously the staff is taking this recruitment.

And it should. The Rebels need future tackle help. They need to keep elite Mississippi talent home. Moss checks both boxes.

The race is far from over, but Ole Miss is where it needs to be: in the final five, in the conversation, and in position to make a real push down the stretch.

For a program looking to solidify its offensive line for the future, this is one of the most important recruitments on the board.

Now the work really begins.