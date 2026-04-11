How to Watch LSU vs Ole Miss Baseball Game Two: Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

Winning a series opener is a huge help to a team and for the second-straight weekend, Ole Miss has done that. Now, the Rebels need avoid repeating last Saturday’s result against No. 24 LSU later today.

The Rebels and Tigers will meet again at 4 p.m. at Swayze Field. A win clinches the important SEC series and sets up Sunday to be more relaxed. That didn’t happen last weekend at Florida. But No. 25 Ole Miss gets the regular, great pitching from its pitching staff and the offense doesn’t fall asleep it should happen this time.

Here’s everything to know about game two of the weekend between Ole Miss and LSU.

A week after scoring five runs in the final frame to take a series from Florida, Ole Miss leaned on another late surge Friday night. Three runs in the bottom of the eighth broke a 3-3 tie and pushed the Rebels to a 6-3 win over LSU at Swayze Field.

The game stayed locked at 3-3 through seven and a half innings before the Rebels finally cracked it open. Tristan Bissetta singled, Judd Utermark reached on a fielder’s choice, and Will Furniss punched a ball into the right corner to load the bases with nobody out.

From there, Ole Miss took control. Hayden Federico shot a single down the right field line to score Bissetta, Utermark came home on a Brett Moseley bunt, and a fly ball to left brought Furniss in for a 6-3 lead.

Hunter Elliott gave Ole Miss exactly what it needed early. He worked six innings with eight strikeouts and just one walk after allowing a two run homer in the first.

Once the offense finally pushed ahead, Walker Hooks handled the rest. He took over in the seventh after Landon Waters walked two Tigers to start the inning. LSU barely touched him. One hit, no runs, three strikeouts, and a smooth three up, three down ninth to close it out.

Saturday Weather Forecast

Friday had some favorable weather conditions in Oxford and more of the same is expected on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be “sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.” At night it’ll be “mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.”

Starting Pitchers

Schmidt: 4-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 41 IP, 32 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 14 BB, 56 SO, .208 Opp. BA

Townsend: 2-1, 1.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 29.2 IP, 21 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 46 SO, .189 Opp. BA

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

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LSU Batting Lineup

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How to Watch: No. 24 LSU at No. 25 Ole Miss

LSU

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P #22 Cooper Moore

IF #44 Trent Caraway

Ole Miss

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