Ole Miss Offense Keeps Delivering in Win Over Southern Miss

No. 25 Ole Miss didn’t make a big deal out of it, but everyone in Pearl understood the backdrop.

No. 22 Southern Miss got the Rebels earlier this season, and Ole Miss has been playing too well lately to let that one sit.

Tuesday night turned into a clean bit of payback, a 10-3 win that looked like a continuation of everything that’s been working during this six-game winning streak.

In our zone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OmHTj4Ql9I — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 15, 2026

And right now, what’s working is the offense. It’s loud, it’s steady, and it’s giving pitchers room to breathe.

Tristan Bissetta was everywhere again. Four hits, two doubles, a homer, two RBI, three runs. He missed the cycle by a triple, but he spent most of the night jogging around the bases anyway. Judd Utermark and Will Furniss both added two hits, and Furniss drove in four runs, including a bases clearing double that broke things open in the sixth.

JP Robertson made his first career start and handled it like a veteran. Three innings, three hits, five strikeouts, no walks. Landon Koenig followed with two strong innings and picked up the win. Nothing complicated, just a staff doing its job while the lineup kept piling on.

The Rebels set the tone in the third inning with five runs on five hits. Owen Paino doubled, Utermark singled, and Bissetta punched in the first run with an infield single. Furniss followed with a long single to center.

Cannon Goldin came off the bench and shot a two RBI single up the middle. Dom Decker added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Bissetta launched his 16th home run of the season in the fourth, a shot to right center that cleared the visitor bullpen.

Bringing home the hardware 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QsWVjzZJIJ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 15, 2026

Southern Miss answered with a solo homer in the sixth, but Ole Miss immediately put up four more, three of them on Furniss’ bases clearing double that pushed the lead to 10-1.

The Golden Eagles scratched two across in the seventh, but Terry Hayes Jr. and Landon Waters closed it out with clean innings.

And beyond the revenge angle, this one mattered on paper. Ole Miss jumped from No. 13 to No. 10 in the RPI after the win. Southern Miss only dropped from No. 14 to No. 15, which tells you how strong their profile still is.

The Eagles have the nation’s No. 1 nonconference RPI and No. 2 nonconference strength of schedule, and they barely play anyone outside the top 145 the rest of the way. This will go down as a quad one win for Ole Miss, and that earlier loss in Hattiesburg won’t hurt the Rebels when it’s time to stack résumés.

Six straight wins. A little payback. And another night where Ole Miss looked like one of the hotter lineups in the SEC. If this version of the Rebels keeps showing up, the sky is the limit.

Pithing Decisions

WP: Landon Koenig (2-0), 2 IP, 1 H, 3 K, 21 TP

LP: Bruce Littleton (1-1), 2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 34 TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Judd Utermark: 2-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Tristan Bissetta: 4-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Will Furniss: 2-4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 SO

Cannon Goldin: 1-2, 2 RBI, 1 SO

Next Up

Ole Miss will hit the road for its next SEC weekend series. The Rebels will travel north to Knoxville to face Tennessee (25-12, 7-8 SEC). The three-game series will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday on SECN+.