Ole Miss Leaves No Doubt in Blowout Win Over Murray State

Murray State has a couple of great memories at Swayze Field. Tuesday night wasn’t one of them.

A year after upsetting Ole Miss twice in an NCAA Regional on this same field, a run that helped launch the Racers all the way to Omaha, they came back to Oxford for a midweek game and left with a 19-2 loss.

That more than avenges last season’s shocking finish and then some.

Judd Utermark hit two home runs, bringing him within three of the program’s all-time record. Owen Paino added a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Rebels cruised to a big win. Owen Kelly shutting down Murray State early certainly helped.

Kelly didn’t allow a hit and struck out six, though he did give up two base runners. By the time his night ended after the fourth inning, Ole Miss had a 10-0 lead.

From there, Mike Bianco started working in pitchers who haven’t seen much action this season. Leo Odom handled 4.2 innings, Noah Allen threw 8 innings and Jake Reigert added 1 inning to close things out for the Rebels.

The trend continued at the plate with a selection of batters who haven’t gotten many at-bats. It worked. The Rebels scored nine more runs in the fifth inning.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Owen Kelly (2-1), 4 IP, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HP, 59 TP

LP: Preston Chau (0-1), 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 WP, 1 HP, 32 TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Dom Decker: 1-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB

Tristan Bissetta: 2-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Judd Utermark: 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Hayden Federico: 1-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Topher Jones: 2-2, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 3 HBP

Owen Paino: 3-4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 1 HR

Next Up

Ole Miss has the fourth-hardest schedule in the nation, which means every weekend series is going to be against a highly ranked team. This weekend that’ll be No. 5 Georgia and the Rebels will hope it goes better than the last time they hosted some Bulldogs.

Ole Miss and Georgia will begin its three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The game will air on SECN+. Starting pitchers haven’t been announced, but expect Ole Miss to start its ace, Hunter Elliott.