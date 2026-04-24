No. 17 Ole Miss Hosts No. 5 Georgia: How to Watch, Game Time, Pitching Matchup

Because of the weather expected Friday night, the series opener between No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia has been pushed back to Saturday.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m., with game two starting about 50 minutes after the opener ends. Both games will be nine innings.

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia rolls into the weekend with one of the most complete teams in the SEC. This year’s group has been steady from the start.

Georgia enters the weekend at 32-10 overall and 10-5 in SEC play. Even with coach Wes Johnson’s background in pitching, the offense has been the story.

The Bulldogs lead the league in batting average at .324, hits at 461, runs at 402 and home runs at 116. They slug .628 as a team, which is the best mark in the country, and they also lead the nation in total homers.

Seven regulars are hitting over .300, and junior outfielder Daniel Jackson has been the biggest problem for opposing staffs. He has 20 home runs and nearly half of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Tre Phelps, Henry Allen, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Brennan Hudson and Kolby Branch have all reached at least 13 home runs, giving Georgia one of the deepest power lineups in the country.

On the mound, the Bulldogs are expected to go with right-handers Joey Volchko and Dylan Vigue on Friday and Sunday.

Both have been reliable and efficient, each topping 50 strikeouts while allowing only three combined home runs across 93.1 innings. They do not give up many free swings, and they keep the ball in the yard, which is no small feat in this league.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Joey Volchko vs. LHP Hunter Elliott

Volchko: 6-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50.1 IP, 46 H, 23 R, 21 ER, 25 BB, 57 SO, .245 Opp. BA

Elliott: 4-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 43 H, 23 R, 22 ER, 28 BB, 73 SO, .225 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Saturday’s weather forecast still has rain in it, but the rainy weather should be gone before first pitch Saturday. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is, “A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 17 Ole Miss

Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-10, 13-5 SEC) at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (30-12, 10-8 SEC)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Double Header (Game 2 starts approx. 50 minutes after Game 1)

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 50-43

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 3, Georgia 2 (April 20, 2024)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Murray State, 19-2 (7 innings)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 3 Georgia Tech, 14-4 (7 innings)

Bats were on FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dtRw1jTDPp — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 22, 2026

Georgia

Out

P #42 Brad Pruett

Ole Miss

Out