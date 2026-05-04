Ole Miss Barely Holds Top 25 Spot After Losing Series at Arkansas

One swing of an Arkansas hitter’s bat had some serious consequences for Ole Miss.

Christian Turner’s walk-off home run in Sunday’s series finale gave the series win to Arkansas and sent the Rebels home thinking about how close they just came to winning a big road series.

Now, Ole Miss is barely holding on to a place in the top 25 rankings that were updated Monday morning.

The Razorbacks moved up to the Rebels’ No. 17 ranking while Ole Miss fell three spots in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 to No. 20 overall. Baseball America dropped the Rebels from its updated rankings entirely.

Ole Miss will have a chance to move up in the rankings this weekend when No. 9 Texas A&M comes to Swayze Field for a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings.

UCLA (43-4) North Carolina (37-9) Georgia Tech (39-8) Texas (35-10) Georgia (38-11) Auburn (32-14) Kansas (37-11) Coastal Carolina (33-14) Texas A&M (35-10) Oregon State (36-11) Mississippi State (36-12) Southern Miss (34-14) Oregon (35-12) Florida State (33-14) West Virginia (31-12) Arizona State (33-15) Arkansas (32-17) Southern California (37-12) Alabama (32-16) Ole Miss (32-17) Florida (31-17) Boston College (35-16) Virginia (32-16) Oklahoma (30-16) Nebraska (34-14)