Ole Miss Barely Holds Top 25 Spot After Losing Series at Arkansas

One swing of an Arkansas hitter’s bat had some serious consequences for Ole Miss.
Christian Turner’s walk-off home run in Sunday’s series finale gave the series win to Arkansas and sent the Rebels home thinking about how close they just came to winning a big road series.
Now, Ole Miss is barely holding on to a place in the top 25 rankings that were updated Monday morning.
The Razorbacks moved up to the Rebels’ No. 17 ranking while Ole Miss fell three spots in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 to No. 20 overall. Baseball America dropped the Rebels from its updated rankings entirely.
NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS 🚨🚨https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/nmveCIscKI
— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 4, 2026
Ole Miss will have a chance to move up in the rankings this weekend when No. 9 Texas A&M comes to Swayze Field for a three-game series starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
🆕 D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Week 12
(Presented by @NettingPros)
Who's too high? Too low?
🔗 https://t.co/qimEz0Y165 pic.twitter.com/w482pvTovo
— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 4, 2026
Here are the complete top 25 rankings.
D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings
- UCLA (43-4)
- North Carolina (37-9)
- Georgia Tech (39-8)
- Texas (35-10)
- Georgia (38-11)
- Auburn (32-14)
- Kansas (37-11)
- Coastal Carolina (33-14)
- Texas A&M (35-10)
- Oregon State (36-11)
- Mississippi State (36-12)
- Southern Miss (34-14)
- Oregon (35-12)
- Florida State (33-14)
- West Virginia (31-12)
- Arizona State (33-15)
- Arkansas (32-17)
- Southern California (37-12)
- Alabama (32-16)
- Ole Miss (32-17)
- Florida (31-17)
- Boston College (35-16)
- Virginia (32-16)
- Oklahoma (30-16)
- Nebraska (34-14)
Baseball America Top 25
- UCLA Bruins (43-4)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (37-9-1)
- Texas Longhorns (35-10)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (39-8)
- Auburn Tigers (32-14)
- Georgia Bulldogs (38-11)
- Oregon State Beavers (36-11)
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (33-14)
- Kansas Jayhawks (37-11)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-12)
- Texas A&M Aggies (35-10)
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles (34-14)
- Florida Gators (31-17)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (32-17)
- Florida State Seminoles (33-14)
- Oklahoma Sooners (30-16)
- USC Trojans (37-12)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (31-12)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (33-15)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (31-17)
- Boston College Eagles (35-16)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (32-16)
- Oregon Ducks (35-12)
- Jacksonville State Gamecocks (38-10)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (31-17)