Where Ole Miss Baseball Landed In The Latest Top 25 Polls

The final SEC series of the season at Swayze Field ended with Ole Miss celebrating a series win against Texas A&M.

Those two wins did a lot of good for the Rebels (34-18, 14-13 SEC), who are inching closer and closer to being a NCAA Regional host when the tournament field is announced in two weeks.

The wins over the Aggies also moved the Rebels up in the major college baseball top 25 rankings released Monday morning.

Ole Miss moved up five spots in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings to No. 15 overall. Baseball America brought the Rebels back into its top 25 to No. 22.

Here’s what Baseball America wrote about the Rebels this week.

“The Rebels didn’t waste time climbing back into the Top 25 after a series loss to Arkansas in Week 12 knocked them out. Ole Miss took two of three against then-No. 11 Texas A&M to improve to 10-15 against ranked opponents and 14-13 in SEC play.

“Lefthander Hunter Elliott turned in one of his best outings of the season, striking out 11 against one walk while allowing one earned run on five hits over six innings. It marked the first time since Feb. 27 that Elliott reached double-digit strikeouts and just the fourth time this season he completed six innings.”

Also, Ole Miss held onto to its No. 13 ranking in NCAA RPI, one spot behind Mississippi State and one spot ahead of Georgia, who has already secured the SEC regular season championship.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

UCLA (46-5) North Carolina (40-9) Georgia Tech (42-8) Georgia (41-11) Auburn (35-15) Texas (37-12) Oregon State (40-11) Southern Miss (37-14) West Virginia (35-12) Texas A&M (37-12) Florida State (36-15) Arkansas (34-18) Mississippi State (38-14) Kansas (37-15) Ole Miss (34-18) Oregon (36-14) Southern California (41-12) Alabama (35-17) Florida (34-18) Coastal Carolina (34-17) Oklahoma State (33-18) Arizona State (34-17) Boston College (36-17) Nebraska (37-14) Cincinnati (35-18)

Baseball America