Ole Miss Football’s Roster Value Reflects the New Reality Of College Sports

College football keeps inching closer to the NFL, and honestly, that might be the most honest version of the sport we’ve ever had.

For decades everyone around the game made real money except the players.

Now we’re finally seeing what the market actually thinks a roster is worth, and the numbers coming out this week make that point loud and clear.

College Front Office released its estimated roster valuations for every Power 4 program plus Notre Dame, and Ole Miss landed at $35.2 million for 2026.

That’s sixth in the SEC and 11th nationally. Texas leads the country at $47.9 million, which shouldn’t shock anyone who has watched the Longhorns operate since the move to the SEC.

The Ole Miss breakdown is pretty simple: $20.7 million in retained players, $13.4 million in transfer additions and $1 million in high school signees. And before anyone starts yelling about “buying a roster,” this isn’t a payroll sheet.

It’s a valuation model built on on‑field projection, position value, program strength, experience, depth chart role and even brand reach. It’s an estimate of what a roster should be worth in a functioning market, not a ledger of what each player actually received.

If anything, it’s the kind of transparency people have been pretending to want.

The sport has always been professional in everything but name. Coaches make eight figures. Conferences sign billion‑dollar TV deals. Administrators and media partners cash in every year. The only difference now is that players are finally part of the equation, and the numbers reflect that.

The rest of the SEC’s top tier looks exactly like you’d expect in a league that prints money: LSU at $42.8 million, Texas A&M at $38.9 million, Alabama at $37.2 million, Tennessee at $35.7 million, Georgia at $34.2 million, Oklahoma at $33 million, South Carolina at $32 million and Florida at $30.6 million.

It’s the same arms race as always, just with the curtain pulled back.

On the individual side, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss carries a $6 million valuation, tied for fifth nationally and second in the SEC behind Arch Manning’s $6.8 million. Miami’s Darian Mensah tops the national list at $10 million.

Again, none of this is a paycheck. It’s a reflection of how valuable elite quarterbacks are in a sport that has finally stopped pretending they’re amateurs.

College football isn’t losing its soul. It’s just becoming more honest about what it has always been: a massive entertainment business built on elite talent.

The difference now is that the talent is finally being treated like it matters.