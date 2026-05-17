Ole Miss Looks Flawed, But That Doesn’t Mean The Rebels Are Done

Two things can be true at once: Ole Miss didn’t finish the regular season looking like a team ready to storm through June, and Ole Miss still has the kind of roster that can make life miserable for anyone who draws them in a regional.

If that sounds contradictory, welcome to college baseball, where the sport rarely cares about how you look in mid‑May and only cares about how you look when the games are played.

The end of the 2026 season was a disappointing one for Ole Miss baseball, but it could still be special.

Four years ago, Ole Miss lost its final weekend series to Texas A&M, went one‑and‑done in the SEC Tournament and barely snuck into the NCAA field. Everyone remembers what happened next. The Rebels made it in as the last team‑in and went on to win the program’s only national championship.

So why can’t this team do something similar?

Yes, they strike out too much. Yes, the pitching staff hasn’t been consistently great. Both things could send the Rebels home in May instead of June. But the recipe is still there for a run.

Ole Miss has three quality starters in Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe, all capable of giving them long, competitive outings. The bullpen has enough arms to shorten games. And the offense, for all its swing‑and‑miss, can blow a game open in a hurry or punish teams once the opposing ace exits.

You may read that and think it’s the best‑case scenario. It is.

But this time of year, every fanbase is juggling the same two visions: the path where everything clicks and the path where everything falls apart.

The truth is Ole Miss’ strengths, a frontline rotation and a power‑heavy lineup, make them a tough out in any format that isn’t single elimination.

Look at this past weekend for proof. Alabama barely held on in the opener, got dominated in Game 2 and won comfortably in Game 3. A few different bounces and the whole series flips.

The point is the same one that always comes up this time of year: anything can happen.

Ole Miss has enough positives to make a special postseason run, and enough flaws to fall short. Fans just have to decide which version they believe in.

Tuesday – First Round

Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss | 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Tennessee | 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Second Round

Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Florida | 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Auburn | 8 p.m.

Thursday – Quarterfinals

Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Georgia | 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Alabama | 7 p.m.

Friday – Quarterfinals

Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Texas | 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Saturday – Semifinals

Game 13: Winner G10 vs. Winner G9 | Noon

Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11 | 4 p.m.

Sunday – Finals