Ole Miss Remains in Front as Five-Star OL Moves Through Official Visits

Caden Moss is only halfway through his official visit schedule, but the picture around his recruitment is starting to sharpen.

The Jackson Academy five‑star is moving through a stretch of trips that will shape the rest of his process, and each stop seems to give him something new to think about.

This past weekend it was Tennessee’s turn. The Vols have been in the mix for a while, and Moss’ second official visit of the cycle did nothing to cool that interest. Having two former high school teammates already in Knoxville doesn’t hurt either.

“The relationship I have with Coach (Glen) Elarbee,” Moss said to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I have my teammates up there TJ and Dereon they convinced me a little bit. I learned more what they do schematically and what they do.

“The people there from the head coach to the rest of the coaching staff, everyone is down‑to‑earth people.”

Tennessee is firmly in the race, but the next few weeks will tell the real story. Moss heads to Oregon this weekend, his second trip to Eugene this year. The Ducks have made a strong impression with their track record of developing NFL linemen.

“Oregon they’re going to put out first round picks every year,” Moss said. “They did it with Penei Sewell and Josh Conerly, the development is there.”

Kentucky follows on June 5, and that visit carries its own twist. Wildcats offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich recruited Moss while he was at Oregon, and that relationship has carried over.

“Coach (Cutter) Leftwich was at Oregon, he’s now at Kentucky,” Moss said. “He’s a tremendous mind. He has a lot of knowledge of the game. He’s a great teacher from what I saw. I like his plan and development for me.”

Ohio State remains a constant presence too. Moss has visited multiple times and has never been shy about how he feels about the Buckeyes.

“I have a lot of belief in Coach (Tyler) Bowen,” Moss said. “I like the way he operates. I like his plan for me.

“A blue‑blood in college football. They’re going to be a powerhouse every year. If you want to be coached by elite coaches and play in an NFL system and be around an NFL environment, that’s what you’re getting out of them.”

And then there is Ole Miss, the current favorite according to the Rivals Prediction Machine and the program that has been recruiting him the longest. Moss will be back in Oxford the weekend of June 19, and the in‑state angle continues to matter.

The top 10 OL prospects in the SC Next 300 for the class of 2027. These dudes are bullies in the trenches 😤https://t.co/RiMcRHKXWG pic.twitter.com/E0wFvAHfwk — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) April 29, 2026

“The opportunity to stay home and put on for my state and be around great people and good coaches,” Moss said. “Obviously they want me to stay in state. They’re pushing hard for me.”

LSU is also hanging around after a recent visit, and Moss said he is excited about the direction of the program under Lane Kiffin and the new staff.

For now, the only certainty is that Moss is still gathering information. He’s the No. 41 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry rankings, he played in the Under Armour All‑American Game in January, and he has the full attention of every staff recruiting him. The next month will bring clarity, but the race is still very much alive.