Wil Libbert Turns Season of Ups and Downs Into Clutch Regional Moment

Every player in every sport rides the ups and downs in a season. Ole Miss pitcher Wil Libbert has lived all of them.

Libbert was one of the few bright spots on a Missouri team that won only three SEC games in 2025, and he arrived in Oxford as one of the marquee transfer additions.

His numbers with the Tigers weren’t perfect, but they were promising: a 6.04 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, .264 opponent average and a team‑high 55 strikeouts. Ole Miss brought in nine transfers, and Libbert worked his way into one of the most important roles on the roster, a weekend starter.

His first two starts went exactly how the Rebels hoped. Against Nevada and Missouri State, he struck out seven in each outing, walked only one batter and allowed four total runs.

See y’all next weekend! pic.twitter.com/XGIM5iE1Jc — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026

Then came the first real stumble, a rough afternoon against then‑No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Houston. Ole Miss lost twice that weekend, and for the first time, didn’t look competitive. Libbert bounced back against Evansville, but SEC play was waiting.

The struggles showed up quickly. Texas tagged him for six runs on eight hits in three innings. The next week against Kentucky wasn’t much better: four runs, five hits, four walks. That turned out to be his last start for nearly two months.

Ole Miss moved him to the bullpen and slid Taylor Rabe into the rotation. It worked. Rabe, Hunter Elliott and Cade Townsend formed a three‑man group that could match almost anyone in the country.

Libbert stayed in the bullpen through April and into mid‑May, making appearances in almost every SEC series. Some were solid, like his three innings in the Governor’s Cup against Mississippi State. Too many weren’t.

But Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum never bailed on him. They know postseason baseball demands as many usable arms as possible. That’s why Libbert kept getting the ball, including two starts in May.

One of them, against UT Martin, showed signs of life. Three innings, three strikeouts, one walk, one run. It wasn’t dominant, but it was something. Maybe Ole Miss had a fourth starter if it needed one.

Then came the SEC Tournament. Missouri, his former team, knocked him around for two runs on four hits with three walks. Whatever hope existed took a hit.

Fast forward nearly two weeks to Sunday, and Libbert got his chance at redemption.

Ole Miss trailed Arizona State 4‑3 after five innings. The Rebels had every reason to push for the win. The Sun Devils were playing for their season and missing their best player after an earlier ejection.

This is why we do it 🤟 pic.twitter.com/nMOULLEJJP — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026

Ole Miss hadn’t burned through its bullpen like some other regionals had, but it also didn’t have any of its main starters available. That hasn’t always been a great recipe for the Rebels, and Arizona State would get Landon Hariston back for a winner‑take‑all game Monday.

Avoiding that scenario was the smart play. And when Bianco needed someone to slam the door, he turned to Libbert.

“Wil Libbert, I thought, was the difference in the game for us,” Bianco said afterward. He was right.

Libbert entered in the sixth and allowed only one baserunner, a walk. No hits. No runs. No hit batters. Just 34 pitches to record nine outs while the offense scratched across two more runs to win the game.

When he took the mound, the game could have gone either way. If he had pitched like he did in the SEC Tournament, Arizona State probably forces a Monday showdown. Instead, he shut the door, locked it and shoved a dresser in front of it.

Libbert credited everyone but himself.

“It’s letting the defense work behind me, especially Dom (Decker) and (Owen) Paino, just making two great plays back‑to‑back,” he said. “Then it was just going after hitters and really attacking them, trying to keep the team in the game. That’s really all I could ask for. The defense behind me and the bats coming alive at the end was really great to see.”

Decker with a gem of his own! pic.twitter.com/qyQLcpBmmD — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 1, 2026

It was great to see him come through in a clutch moment. Ole Miss hopes he has a few more of those left over the next couple of weeks.