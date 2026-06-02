Kewan Lacy Makes Ole Miss History With EA Sports CFB 27 Cover

Some days on the Ole Miss beat feel routine. Today is not one of them.

After a spring full of good news, transfer wins and preseason buzz, Ole Miss somehow found a way to top it. Kewan Lacy is officially on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27.

Not featured. Not tucked into a collage. On the cover.

Lacy becomes the first Ole Miss player ever to land the honor in the history of the franchise, and it’s hard to overstate what that means for the program. The game is a cultural landmark for college football fans, and being on the front of it is as close as the sport gets to a national billboard. Now, every fan who picks up the Standard Edition will see an Ole Miss running back staring back at them.

“I would play this game for hours with my family growing up, so now being on the cover of EA SPORTS College Football 27 representing Ole Miss feels surreal,” Lacy said in EA’s press release announcing the cover athletes. “It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

EA Sports rolled out the cover Tuesday morning, pairing Lacy with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney. It’s a trio built around star power, and Lacy fits right in.

His first season in Oxford was a highlight reel, piling up more than 1,500 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns while becoming one of the most dangerous players in the country.

Evan Dexter, EA’s VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, said the cover athletes represent the modern era of the sport.

That tracks. Lacy didn’t just produce numbers. He became one of the faces of the season, the kind of player who draws attention from fans who don’t even follow Ole Miss.

The Deluxe Edition features a different group, but the Standard Edition is the one that will sit on shelves everywhere. And that’s where Lacy will be, right in the middle of it.

For Ole Miss, it’s another moment in a run of them.

The Rebels are coming off a playoff appearance, they’re recruiting at a level the program has rarely seen, and now one of their stars is literally the face of the most anticipated video game releases of the year.

It’s a good time to be in Oxford. Kewan Lacy just made it even better.