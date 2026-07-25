Ole Miss Is No Longer a Surprise, and the Rebels Know It

Ole Miss spent last season surprising people.

The Rebels were coming off of a year with one of its most talented teams and starting a first-time quarterback. It’s about as close to a rebuilding year as you get nowadays.

This season, that surprise is gone. The Rebels aren’t sneaking up on anyone, and they aren’t pretending they will. They’re a preseason top‑10 team with two Heisman candidates, a playoff résumé, and a national spotlight that isn’t going anywhere.

But inside the building, they’re treating all of that like background noise.

Trinidad Chambliss said it best.

“We just like to work hard,” he said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “Really can’t get too caught up on the outside noise… that’s out of our control.”

That’s the theme of this team. Last year, Ole Miss was the story nobody expected. This year, they’re the story everyone wants to talk about.

And they’re trying to handle that shift without letting it change who they are.

Last year was Cinderella. This year is responsibility.

Chambliss didn’t sugarcoat it.

“Last year is last year. Nobody cares about what we did,” he said.

A year ago, Ole Miss was the team that kept winning and kept forcing people to pay attention.

Now they’re the team people expect to win. That’s a different kind of pressure. It’s heavier. It’s louder. It’s constant.

But Chambliss doesn’t seem bothered by it. Neither does Kewan Lacy.

Lacy was asked how the team follows up a playoff run. His answer wasn’t about hype or rankings or projections. It was about summer workouts.

“I feel like it starts in summer training,” he said. “Just keeping everybody locked in and having the main goal being the main goal.”

That’s how you know the message has taken root. When your star running back talks about July conditioning instead of December trophies, you’re probably doing something right.

Golding isn’t worried about distractions

If anyone should be concerned about hype, it’s a first‑year head coach inheriting a playoff roster. But Pete Golding didn’t sound concerned. He sounded confident.

He talked about individual awards and framed them exactly the way a stable program should.

“Individual accolades come from team success,” he said. “Those two (Chambliss and Lacy) are wired the right way. I have zero concern about it becoming an issue.”

Golding didn’t try to downplay expectations. He didn’t pretend Ole Miss isn’t a national storyline. He didn’t tell his players to ignore everything. He simply made it clear that none of it matters if the work isn’t done.

That’s the difference between a team that got hot and a team that believes it can stay hot.

Real hype, simple approach

Ole Miss has two Heisman candidates. They have a quarterback who says he’s “nothing without my team.” They have a running back who says “even if I win or he wins, we both win.” They have a head coach who says preparation is the only thing that matters.

That’s not a team chasing attention.

Chambliss said the standard is winning a national championship. He didn’t say it with bravado. He said it like someone stating a job description. That’s how you know the mindset has shifted.

Last year, Ole Miss was trying to prove a lot of people wrong. This year, Ole Miss is trying to prove last year wasn’t a one‑off.

The noise will get louder, but Ole Miss plans to get quieter

The Rebels know what’s coming — the preseason hype, the playoff projections, the Heisman chatter, the LSU storyline, the Egg Bowl storyline, the Georgia storyline, all of it. They know they’re going to be talked about more than they ever have been.

But they also know what Chambliss said: “That’s out of our control.”

The work isn’t. The preparation isn’t. The standard isn’t.

Ole Miss isn’t trying to match the noise. They’re trying to drown it out.

And if they do, they won’t be Cinderella again. They’ll be something bigger — a contender that learned how to handle the spotlight instead of being blinded by it.