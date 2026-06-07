Return of the Rebels: Ole Miss Takes Stormtrooper Helmet to Omaha

Stormtroopers can’t aim. Everybody knows that.

It’s the running joke of the entire Star Wars universe, and for most of April it felt like Ole Miss hitters had gone through the imperial training academy. Swings were wild, misses were plenty and the Rebels went nearly 20 innings without a run. If you wanted a metaphor, it was sitting right there in white plastic armor.

But here’s the twist. Every now and then the Empire actually hits something. Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru would be the first to tell you Stormtroopers aren’t always spraying shots into the desert (if they weren’t, you know, dead).

And that’s the version Ole Miss has been channeling ever since a Stormtrooper helmet showed up in the dugout. When the Rebels connect, they really connect. More than 50 home runs since April 4 says the aim has improved.

The helmet itself came from a quick Target run in Gainesville while the Rebels were on a 17-inning scoreless streak. Hudson Calhoun, Terry Hayes Jr. and Wil Libbert saw it on a shelf, decided it was worth the $150 split and handed it to the offense like a reset button.

Judd Utermark broke it in with a two‑run shot that sparked a five‑run ninth at Florida, and the thing hasn’t left the dugout since. It only comes out after a home run, which feels right. You don’t reward strikeouts with Stormtrooper cosplay.

“Ever since then, we just decided that we could start hitting again, so we kept putting it on. It kind of became a prop,” Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss said after Saturday’s 5-3 win against Auburn.

And then there’s Mike Bianco, who somehow ended up wearing it too.

He first saw it sitting in a meeting room in Gainesville and admitted he’s only seen the first Star Wars movie and part of the second. His kids apparently roast him for that.

But he put it on anyway, and after the Rebels clinched the Super Regional on Saturday, with about 500 Ole Miss fans chanting, Bianco gave in and posed for pictures wearing the helmet.

It was a small moment, but it fit the vibe of a team that loosened up, found its swing and rode a toy‑aisle impulse buy all the way to Omaha.

Ole Miss is my home‼️ pic.twitter.com/SR7ukVadXA — Judd Utermark (@JuddUtermark) June 7, 2026

Whether the helmet arrived at the perfect time or the Force really is strong in the Ole Miss dugout, it doesn’t matter much now.

The Rebels are headed to the College World Series for the first time since the magical 2022 season, and the Stormtrooper helmet is coming with them.

Turns out even Stormtroopers can find the target when the timing is right.