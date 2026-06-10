Before the Home Runs, There Was the Catch

Some plays don’t need a nickname to matter. They don’t need a plaque, a replay montage, or a dramatic voiceover.

Sometimes you just know in the moment that everything that comes next is going to hinge on one swing, one leap, one glove.

For Ole Miss, that moment came Saturday in the top of the eighth in Game 2 of the Auburn Super Regional, when Hayden Federico went airborne in center field and came down with a baseball he probably had no business catching.

And once he caught it, the rest of the game felt inevitable.

The play itself was ridiculous. Federico took a step forward before drifting back, leapt, snow-coned the ball, and somehow held on as he came down. It kept the game tied at 2-2, kept Auburn off the board, and kept Ole Miss breathing in a game that could’ve gone either way.

“Off the bat, I didn’t get the greatest read. I didn’t realize he hit it as hard as he did,” Federico said Tuesday. “It was like 108 mph off the bat and I eventually figured out I had to retreat. So, opened up kind of like a football player and just went back and had a little leap. Thank God it went in my glove. Kind of snowconed it and then like I opened the glove back up and it fell right into the pocket. Took a big deep breath and gave all the glory to God. The fans out there in right field, they didn’t like me too much.”

His right field partner had the same view everyone else did: panic, then disbelief, then relief.

“Yeah, he did get the wrong read. Hopefully that doesn’t get out there too much, because the recovery was incredible,” Tristan Bissetta said. “I was kind of dropping down a little bit, freaking out. When I saw the ball snow cone into the glove and drop down into the webbing, like he said, it was just a sigh of relief. I was like, ‘Man, we’re going to win this thing.’ We’re making all the right plays.”

Federico even tossed the ball into the Auburn section afterward, and in true SEC fashion, they threw it right back.

“It was fun. They were ruthless all weekend.”

But the real shift happened once he got back to the dugout.

“After I caught the ball, I came in the dugout and people were giving me hugs like we won the game,” Federico said. “I’m like, ‘All right, well, I guess we did win the game,’ because we had the top of the lineup up and this is over right here.”

He wasn’t wrong.

Judd Utermark worked a walk. Will Furniss, hitless on the weekend to that point, stepped in. Federico turned to Tyler Keenan and called his shot.

“I said, ‘Furniss is about to do something big right here.’”

REBS LEAD pic.twitter.com/WmOO8KMLlP — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 6, 2026

Two pitches later, Furniss launched a two run homer. Bissetta followed with one of his own. The game flipped in minutes, but the spark had come earlier, hanging in the air above center field.

BACK TO BACK BLASTS pic.twitter.com/0s8gJ3NEJf — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 6, 2026

There were bigger swings in the box score. There were louder moments in the stadium. But the play that changed everything was the one that kept the game tied, the one that made the dugout believe the ending was already written.

Ole Miss didn’t win because of destiny. But for about 10 minutes on Saturday, it sure felt like it.