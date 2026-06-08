What Ole Miss Faces in CWS Opener Against North Carolina

Ole Miss has seen just about every kind of opponent on its way to Omaha, but North Carolina is a different kind of test.

The Rebels open the College World Series on Friday night against a Tar Heels team that doesn’t lose often, doesn’t beat itself and has spent most of the season looking like a group built for this stage.

Let’s start with the basics.

North Carolina is 50-12, the No. 5 national seed and winners of 22 ACC games. The Tar Heels lost only one series all year, and that came back in early March against Virginia. That’s also the only time they dropped back-to-back games.

They swept their regional, survived a tense super regional and walked off USC after the Trojans misplayed a foul ball that should have ended the inning. Good teams take advantage of mistakes, and the Tar Heels did exactly that.

WOWWWW OWEN HULL WALKS IT OFF AND SENDS NORTH CAROLINA TO OMAHAAAA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ffG6bzAv7 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 7, 2026

This is not a program that’s new to Omaha. It’s the Tar Heels’ 13th appearance and their ninth since 2006. They haven’t won a title, but they’ve been close enough to feel it, finishing runner-up to Oregon State in 2006 and 2007. They know the routine. They know the pressure. They know the ballpark.

Offensively, North Carolina leans on two hitters who rarely miss.

Owen Hull is batting .390 with a 1.094 OPS, and Jake Schaffner isn’t far behind at .358 and 1.038. Those two set the tone, and they’re the ones Ole Miss pitchers can’t let beat them.

The power is spread out, but it’s real. Four Tar Heels have double-digit home runs, led by Cooper Nicholson with 16. This isn’t a lineup that relies on one guy. It’s a lineup that makes you work through all nine.

On the mound, North Carolina has a clear one-two punch. Jason DeCaro is the ace, a junior right-hander with a 2.28 ERA who just threw a complete game with the Tar Heels facing elimination in the super regional. He doesn’t overpower hitters, but he doesn’t give in either. Opponents are hitting .233 off him, and he’s comfortable pitching deep into games.

Good night Tar Heels! 𝗪𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗺𝗮𝗵𝗮 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RyZCJEdVGb — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 8, 2026

Ryan Lynch is the No. 2 starter, a sophomore with a 4.22 ERA who has logged almost 90 innings. He’s more hittable, but he competes and keeps UNC in games.

The bullpen is where things get interesting. Freshman Caden Glauber has electric stuff, holding opponents to a .184 average with a 2.20 ERA. He’s also struck out 99 hitters, which tells you everything you need to know about how nasty he can be.

Walker McDuffie is another high-leverage arm with 82 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. If UNC has a lead late, these are the two names Ole Miss will see.

There’s no common opponent to compare, and the history between the programs is ancient. Ole Miss is 4-0 all-time against North Carolina, but all four games came in the 1960s. Fun trivia, not relevant scouting.

What is relevant is that Ole Miss is playing its best baseball at the right time, and North Carolina is exactly the kind of opponent you expect to see in Omaha. Deep lineup. Reliable rotation. Two bullpen arms who can shorten a game. A team that doesn’t panic when it’s behind, as USC learned the hard way.

USC missed a foul ball the pitch before to send it to extras. The most heartbreaking losses I have ever seen for one singular team in a season. https://t.co/kqBK3uHF5Y pic.twitter.com/CRaeqAMEVl — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 7, 2026

It’s a tough draw, but that’s the point of this stage.

You don’t get easy games in Omaha. You get teams like North Carolina, and you find out how long you deserve to stay.