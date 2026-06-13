Troy Brings Dangerous Bats Into Elimination Game Against Ole Miss

College baseball has a funny way of looping back on itself.

Last year, Ole Miss watched a mid-major use a postseason win over the Rebels as the spark for a surprising run to Omaha.

This year, the Rebels are the ones standing between another mid-major and its shot at staying on the sport’s biggest stage.

Troy isn’t a Cinderella. They’re not a fluke. They’re a 38‑30 team with a top‑30 RPI, a top‑10 strength of schedule, and an offense that can make any game feel like a long day at the office.

If you’re looking for an easy elimination‑game draw, this isn’t it.

Troy’s offense is the headline

The Trojans hit .291 as a team with an .883 OPS, and they do it with real thump. Ninety‑three home runs, 136 doubles, and more than 1,100 total bases tell the story. They don’t just put the ball in play. They drive it.

They’ve scored 486 runs, walked 315 times, and been hit by 115 pitches. That’s a lineup that lives on traffic. They’ll grind out at‑bats, they’ll extend innings, and they’ll make you throw strikes. Their .399 on‑base percentage isn’t an accident. It’s an identity.

Troy also has enough speed to matter. They’re 55‑for‑77 on stolen bases, not a track‑meet team but opportunistic enough to force mistakes.

This is a group that can score in bunches, score late, and score without needing a perfect swing. It’s the kind of offense that keeps pressure on you from pitch one.

The pitching numbers look rough

A 5.59 ERA and 1.54 WHIP don’t jump off the page in a good way, but context matters. Troy played the No. 8 strength of schedule in the country. They’ve seen SEC lineups. They’ve seen ACC lineups. They’ve seen enough high‑end bats that nothing in Omaha is going to shock them.

They’ve struck out 579 hitters in 581 innings, which is solid. They’ve allowed 268 walks, which is manageable. Opponents hit .277 against them, which is competitive for a team that played this kind of schedule.

The Trojans have also allowed 77 home runs, but Charles Schwab Field isn’t exactly a launching pad. That number doesn’t carry the same weight here.

What Troy’s staff does well is compete. They throw enough strikes to stay in games, and they have enough arms to mix and match in an elimination setting.

Sunday won’t be simple

Troy is dangerous because they don’t need the game to look a certain way.

They can win a slugfest. They can win a grind‑it‑out game. They can win by stringing together doubles or by waiting for one big swing. They can score early or late. They can make you uncomfortable in a dozen different ways.

That’s what makes Sunday compelling. Troy isn’t just another mid-major happy to be in Omaha. They’re built to stay awhile.

And Ole Miss, for the second straight year, finds itself in the middle of a mid-major’s story.

Last year, the Rebels were the launching pad. This year, they have a chance to be the ending.