What Ole Miss’ Pitching Plan Could Look Like Against Troy

Ole Miss doesn’t have much time to let Friday night’s loss fester.

The Rebels are in the loser’s bracket now, and the only thing that matters is the next game.

An important component of the upcoming elimination game Sunday against Troy is how they line up the pitching for Sunday’s elimination game. Mike Bianco didn’t announce a starter, but the shape of the decision is already clear.

This is a moment that calls for trust, experience, and someone who has handled Omaha before. That points directly to Hunter Elliott.

Elliott fits what Ole Miss needs most

Bianco didn’t say it out loud, but the logic is hard to ignore. Elliott is the veteran. He’s pitched on this stage. He’s been through the pressure of postseason baseball and come out steady. When the season is on the line, coaches tend to lean on the guy who has already lived the moment.

Ole Miss doesn’t need a complete-game masterpiece. It needs someone who can give them real length, throw strikes, and settle the game down early. Elliott has done that more often than anyone else on the staff.

The bullpen can still be great

Friday wasn’t a referendum on the bullpen. It was one game in a ballpark where long innings can sneak up on you. Bianco made it clear afterward that the message is about approach, not personnel. Attack the zone. Force contact. Keep innings from stretching.

The Rebels don’t need to reinvent anything. They just need to get back to the version of themselves that has been reliable for most of the postseason.

Don’t be surprised to see Calhoun or Hooks again Sunday, but also know the entire bullpen will be available.

Expect quicker hooks, and we already saw the blueprint

If there’s one thing Friday night showed, it’s that Bianco won’t hesitate to act fast. Hudson Calhoun threw only 17 pitches before Bianco went to the next arm. That wasn’t panic. It was recognition that in Omaha, momentum swings quickly and every inning matters.

Sunday will look the same. If a starter loses the zone or a reliever hits a rough patch, the next pitcher will already be warming. This is the time of year when managers manage every inning like its own game.

“Attack more” is the entire plan

Bianco said it. Rabe said it. The approach is simple. Get ahead. Stay ahead. Make hitters swing. Ole Miss doesn’t need strikeouts. It needs efficiency. It needs innings that stay clean and controlled. It needs to dictate the count instead of reacting to it.

When the Rebels pitch that way, they look like a team built to stay in Omaha.