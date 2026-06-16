Oxford Pitch Competition Awards $24,000 to North Mississippi Entrepreneurs

June 15, 2026

Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc), in partnership with Innovate Mississippi, announced the winners of the 5th Annual Oxford Pitch Competition following a day of presentations, mentorship, and entrepreneurial showcase held June 11 at the Oxford Conference Center. The annual competition featured finalist companies across two tracks: the Traditional & Lifestyle Business Track, supported by the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC), and the High-Growth Innovation & Technology Track, supported by Innovate Mississippi. The event serves as one of seven regional qualifying competitions for Innovate Mississippi’s CoBuilders Accelerator, a statewide program designed to support and scale high-potential startup companies. A total of $24,000 in awards was distributed to participating entrepreneurs.

SBDC Track Winners

First Place and a $7,500 prize was awarded to Munchies Chicken and Waffles, represented by Brett Doherty and McClain Schieltz. The business is a food truck concept blending Southern comfort food with a late-night dining experience and currently operates in partnership with Aramark and the University of Mississippi.

Second Place and a $2,500 prize was awarded to Easy Offer Acquisitions, represented by Nyseer Fullwood-Theodore. The company specializes in wholesale real estate transactions, connecting motivated sellers with investors.

Third Place and a $1,000 prize was awarded to OK Thanks!, LLC, represented by Dr. Erik Hom and Dr. Georgianna Schroeder. The Oxford-based company produces craft water kefir beverages focused on delivering a locally made, health-forward drink option.

Fourth Place and a $500 prize was awarded to Memphis-Sippi, represented by Davondre “Dre” Bassett. The project is a proposed theme park concept inspired by the music, culture, and heritage of the MidSouth.

Innovate Mississippi Track Winners

First Place and a $7,500 prize was awarded to American Drone Solutions, represented by Lt. Col. Leonard Boothe, USAF (Ret.). The veteran-owned company develops drone-based solutions focused on education, workforce development, and defense applications.

Second Place and a $2,500 prize was awarded to Vero Transportation, represented by Barrett Lott. The company provides an app-based transportation platform offering on-demand and charter services using premium passenger vans.

Third Place and a $1,000 prize was awarded to Interbeat Industries, represented by Garrett Bradham and Dr. Brenton Laing. The company develops training systems designed to improve fine motor performance in high-stress environments.

Each of the remaining Innovate Mississippi finalists received $500 recognition awards for their participation:

• PleXene Technologies LLC, represented by Keerthin and Sagan Karthikeyan

• Formenos Industries, represented by Ashton Rowland

• Drapeon, represented by Omeyimi Dimowo

“This competition continues to highlight the strength and diversity of entrepreneurship across North Mississippi,” said Allen Kurr, Vice President of Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc). “These founders are building real businesses, solving meaningful problems, and contributing to the long-term economic growth of our region. We are proud to support them alongside our partners, mentors, judges, and

sponsors.”

The competition was made possible through the support of Microsoft, Innovate Mississippi, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network, Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc), the Oxford Conference Center, the University of Mississippi, Altar’d Socials, and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

In addition to cash awards, entrepreneurs received mentorship, coaching, and access to regional support organizations including the University of Mississippi’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Transactional Law Clinic, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network, Innovate Mississippi, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s Arts Incubator, and regional chamber and economic

development partners.

For more information about entrepreneurship programs in Oxford and Lafayette County, contact Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc) at 662-915-3131 or by visiting www.olinc.org.

About Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc)

Oxford Lafayette Incorporated (OLinc), formerly The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation (EDF), is the economic development organization serving Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi. OLinc works to create opportunities for responsible economic investment through business recruitment, entrepreneurial development, workforce partnerships, research commercialization, and support for existing industry. Through its strategic plan, OLinc is focused on positioning Oxford and Lafayette County as a regional hub for entrepreneurs, innovators, and knowledge-based economic growth.