NCAA Approves New Five-Year, Age-Based Eligibility Model

The NCAA has been hunkered down in its basement trying to withstand the barrage of lawsuits around its eligibility rules and decisions.

According to multiple reports, the NCAA has finally done something about it.

After months of losing eligibility lawsuits and years of watching its old rulebook crumble in courtrooms, the Division I Cabinet approved a new age‑based eligibility model on Tuesday.

The Division I Cabinet has unanimously voted to approve the age-based eligibility model. Additional details to follow. The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes Wednesday. — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) June 23, 2026

Five years of eligibility over five seasons. Clock starts when you enroll or when the academic year after your 19th birthday begins, whichever comes first.

Simple. Direct. Understandable. Three words no one has used about NCAA eligibility rules in a long time.

This move isn’t surprising. The NCAA has been backed into a corner by judges who keep telling them their old system doesn’t hold up. They needed a clean, consistent standard, and this is about as straightforward as it gets.

It’s also a lot easier to explain than the previous setup, which had turned into a maze of waivers, exceptions, medical carve‑outs and case‑by‑case rulings that confused everyone involved and everyone not involved.

The new model goes into effect this summer. Recruits starting in 2027 will be age‑based only. For athletes already in college, the NCAA is giving them a choice. Anyone with eligibility remaining after the 2025‑26 academic year can either use the new age‑based rule or stick with the old system, whichever helps them more. Athletes who finished their fourth season by spring 2026 won’t get extra eligibility, and anyone seeking waivers under the current rules has until July 31 for their school or conference to file the paperwork.

So the NCAA did bring clarity, but it also created a transition period that will keep compliance offices busy for a while.

And let’s be honest, this rule is almost guaranteed to be challenged.

The NCAA released implementation details earlier this summer in the attached screenshot. Athletes who just completed their fourth season and did not take a redshirt year are *not* entitled to a fifth season – something that is certain to spark a new batch of lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/c1gifiEH2j — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 23, 2026

Someone will argue it violates federal antitrust laws. Someone else will argue it must apply retroactively. That’s the pattern now. The NCAA makes a rule, and the next stop is a courtroom.

All of this could be avoided if the NCAA negotiated a Collective Bargaining Agreement with a players’ union. A CBA would give them the legal cover they keep begging Congress for. But the NCAA has shown no real interest in going down that road.

So here we are. A new rule that was overdue, a list of unanswered questions, and the near certainty that lawyers will get involved before long.

In other words, a very normal day in college sports.